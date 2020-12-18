Local athletes named boys co-swimmers of the year

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After winning a pair of district titles and placing at state, two local athletes share the honor of boys co-swimmers of the year.

Kimberly’s Asher Brown and Lighthouse’s Tylar Pittock are this year’s District IV recipients.

At districts, Brown won the breaststroke and 100 free, those times gave him third place and second place finishes at state.

For Pittock, who represented Jerome’s swim team, he won district titles in the 200 individual medley and the 500 free. That resulted in third and fourth place distinction at the state championships.

Both are proud of their achievements.

“It was very challenging and also a bit stressful, but I think the pressure helped me in the end to get some faster times,” Brown explained.

Pittock added, “I am pretty happy, I don’t worry about my times too much. It’s whatever happens, happens.”

Brown, a senior, is pursuing swimming in college. While Pittock has one more year of competitive swimming and looks to call it good after that.

All-Conference 1st Team

Asher Brown – District (1st Breast – 1:00.23 – 1st 100 Free – 49.06) State (2nd 100 Free – 3rd 100 Breast) Kimberly High School

Tylar Pittock – District (1st 200 IM -2:08.45 – 1st 500 Free – 5:13.38) State (3rd 200 IM - 4th 500 Free) - Jerome High School

Jackson Rasmussen – District (1st 5o Free – 22.53 – 2nd 100 Free – 50.03) State (1st 50 Free – 4th 100 Free) - Burley High School

Austin Knowles – District (2nd 50 Free – 23.15 – 1st 100 Fly – 56.69) State (5th 50 Free – 3rd 100 Fly) - Declo High School

Patrick Obst – District (1st 200 Free – 1:56.73 – 2 nd 500 free – 5:20.68) State (6th 200 Free – 5th 500 Free) - Twin Falls High School

Parker Case – District (2nd 100 Fly – 57.76 – 1st 100 Back – 1:00.09) State (5th 100 Fly) - Twin Falls High School

All-Conference 2nd Team

Ethan Hansen – District (3rd 200 IM – 2:17.48 – 6th 100 Free – 53.50) - Wood River HS

Carter Dixon – District (missed due to Covid – 200 Free – 2:00.38 – 500 Free – 5:24.81) - Canyon Ridge HS

Carson Reis – District (5th 200 IM – 2:18.37 – 6th 100 Bck – 1:04.05) - Twin Falls HS

Matthew Miller – District (3rd 50 Free – 23.53 – 3rd – 100 Free – 52.16) - Minico HS

Ben Jones – District (2nd 200 IM – 2:16.36 – 2nd 100 Back – 1:00.88) State (6th 200 IM) - Oakley HS

Cordell Barrus – District (4th 100 Free – 52.23 – 5th 100 Breast – 1:11.77) - Jerome HS

Honorable Mention

Connor Greenhalgh – District (2nd 100 Breast – 1:09.58) - Kimberly HS

Ethan Cluff – District (6th 200 Free – 2:15.37) - Twin Falls HS

Jafeth Bendele – District (4th 50 Free – 23.79) - Minico HS

