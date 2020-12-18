Love’s Travel Stop opens in Bliss, adding jobs and people to the area

BLISS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Love’s Travel Stops has locations in 41 states and Thursday a new location opened up in Bliss, which is open 24 hours and 7 days a week.

“This is the biggest one ever, and it’s open. I mean there is nothing like it, biggest parking lot, what a big step,” one truck driver said while he was fueling up his truck.

Its right off Interstate 84 and Highway 30, the travel stop is complete with 115 truck parking spaces, showers, and take out shops.

One truck driver KMVT talked to says he is glad its open 24 hours a day 7 days a week.

“I mean it gives us another spot we can pull over along the route at any time, a lot of the truck stops are spaced far apart and just getting us to pull over whenever we can, is what we need,” said Nick Laudin, a truck driver said.

This will be a welcome addition to Gooding County, adding more jobs and people visiting their town.

The little town of Bliss is only 319 people and this is a whole new ballgame for this little town, a big truck stop right off the freeway that we are a part of I think it will liven up the community a little bit in this sleep town, we are all very excited,” said Ryan Kyle who is the owner of the McDonald’s at the new truck stop.

Ryan Kyle is the owner of the McDonald’s at the travel stop, as well as several others in southern Idaho.

“With this new complex here, obviously we are a part of the Love’s and Subway and they have been great partners and we are excited to work with them as well,” said Kyle.

Many remember Bliss before Interstate 84 was built, and are excited to see it come back to life.

“As a kid traveling, we lived in Burley and traveling up to Mountain Home, I remember stopping here at a little gas station, whatever it was, but we would stop here for an ice cream before we finished the route, so I do remember stopping here,” said Pamela Scott, the manager of the McDonald’s.

This Love’s Travel Stop is the biggest location throughout the entire United States.

