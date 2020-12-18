Advertisement

Rock Creek Fire District volunteers to help East End Providers with Christmas needs

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 1:59 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Rock Creek Fire District in Kimberly is taking time to help the community this holiday season.

The fire district works closely with the East End Providers who provide support to families in Kimberly, Hansen, Murtaugh, and Jackpot.

They offer food boxes and help families have a happy holiday season.

This year, the firefighters are helping to wrap gifts that were donated.

The firefighters have been wrapping gifts all week and are glad to help people in the community.

The gifts will go to children in Twin Falls County and Jackpot.

“If anybody has stuff they want to donate, they are welcome to bring it down here, we are here 24/7 and we can get it to the East End Providers, food, toys whatever,” said firefighter Taylor Hunsaker “If there is anybody that needs any kind of food, come down and talk to us, we aren’t going to ask your name or anything, but we will get you some food and get you taken care of.”

They have been working closely with the East End Providers for years.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Like most law enforcement, calls from the Idaho State Police typically show “No Caller ID
Idaho State Police warns of new scam phone calls
Sign requiring a mask.
Idaho store closes after group of mask-less customers enter
An 11-year-old Castleford girl died in her home Tuesday after a gun accidentally discharged.
11-year-old Castleford girl dies in gun accident
A school board in Idaho has unanimously approved a new mascot to represent its school after it...
Idaho school district replaces Indians mascot, keeps colors
Twin Falls Christian Academy has had only two students test positive so far with COVID
Twin Falls private school is beating the odds against COVID-19

Latest News

Computer safety at Burley Junior High
Computer safety at Burley Junior High
They work closely with the East End Providers and help community members have a happy holiday.
Rock Creek Fire District helps community members this holiday season
Wendell School District has created a "giving fence" at the elementary and high school for...
Wendell School District creates a “giving fence” for families in need of help
Doctor explains COVID-19 is unlike the flu and any other infectious disease he has seen
Doctor explains what makes COVID-19 different than other diseases