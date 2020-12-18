Rock Creek Fire District volunteers to help East End Providers with Christmas needs

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Rock Creek Fire District in Kimberly is taking time to help the community this holiday season.

The fire district works closely with the East End Providers who provide support to families in Kimberly, Hansen, Murtaugh, and Jackpot.

They offer food boxes and help families have a happy holiday season.

This year, the firefighters are helping to wrap gifts that were donated.

The firefighters have been wrapping gifts all week and are glad to help people in the community.

The gifts will go to children in Twin Falls County and Jackpot.

“If anybody has stuff they want to donate, they are welcome to bring it down here, we are here 24/7 and we can get it to the East End Providers, food, toys whatever,” said firefighter Taylor Hunsaker “If there is anybody that needs any kind of food, come down and talk to us, we aren’t going to ask your name or anything, but we will get you some food and get you taken care of.”

They have been working closely with the East End Providers for years.

