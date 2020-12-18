Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Friday, December 18, 2020

We are going to have partly cloudy skies today with some patchy areas of fog around during the morning. It is also going to be chilly today as highs are going to be in the upper 20s and low 30s in the Wood River Valley and the mid 30s in the Magic Valley, and it is going to be a little breezy today as well as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Tonight is then going to have partly cloudy skies with a few isolated snow showers around, mainly after 3am and mainly in the northern part of the Wood River Valley, as a weak disturbance passes by our area. There are also going to be some patchy areas of fog around tonight. It is also going to continue to be chilly and a little breezy tonight as lows are going to be in the mid teens in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 20s in the Magic Valley, and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Tomorrow is then going to have partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of snow showers during the morning as this disturbance leaves our area. There are also going to be some patchy areas of fog around tomorrow morning. The temperatures tomorrow are also going to be a little bit warmer than they are going to be today as highs are going to be in the mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 30s and low 40s in the Magic Valley. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around again tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Sunday is then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow and rain showers in the Wood River Valley and a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the Magic Valley as a storm system works its way through our area. Monday is then going to have partly to mostly sunny skies with a few isolated snow and rain showers around during the morning, mainly in the Wood River Valley, as this storm system leaves our area. The temperatures are also going to continue to warm up some over these two days as highs on Sunday are going to be in the mid to upper 30s in the Wood River Valley and the mid 40s in the Magic Valley, and highs on Monday are going to be in the upper 30s and low 40s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 40s in the Magic Valley.

Tuesday is then going to have partly cloudy skies with a chance of snow and rain showers as another storm system passes through our area. Mostly sunny to sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected on Wednesday and Thursday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to cool down a lot over these three days as highs on Tuesday are going to be in the low to mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 30s in the Magic Valley, and highs on Wednesday and Thursday are going to be in the mid to upper 20s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 30s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be breezy on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

TODAY (FRIDAY, DECEMBER 18):

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers during the morning. There are also going to be some patchy areas of fog around during the morning. A little breezy. Winds: West 5-20 mph. High: 36

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies with some patchy areas of fog around during the morning. Winds: Variable 5-15 mph. High: 30

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies with some patchy areas of fog around. A little breezy. Winds: South 5-20 mph. Low: 23

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated snow showers around, mainly after 3am. There are also going to be some patchy areas of fog around. Winds: North 5-10 mph. Low: 15

TOMORROW (SATURDAY, DECEMBER 19):

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers during the morning. There are also going to be some patchy areas of fog around during the morning. A little breezy. Winds: WSW 5-20 mph. High: 40

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers during the morning. There are also going to be some patchy areas of fog around during the morning. Winds: West 5-15 mph. High: 34

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of snow showers, mainly after midnight. Winds: SSW 5-15 mph. Low: 26

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated snow showers around, mainly after midnight. Winds: NW 5-15 mph. Low: 19

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 20:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. A little breezy. High: 44 Low: 29

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow and rain showers. High: 37 Low: 25

MONDAY, DECEMBER 21 (FIRST DAY OF WINTER):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. High: 48 Low: 26

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated snow and rain showers around during the morning. High: 39 Low: 21

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 22:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated snow and rain showers around. Breezy and colder. High: 38 Low: 18

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Colder and a little breezy. High: 32 Low: 8

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 23:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Colder. High: 32 Low: 12

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Colder. High: 27 Low: 8

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 24 (CHRISTMAS EVE):

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and cold. High: 31

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny and cold. High: 27

