Wendell School District creates a “giving fence” for families in need of help

WENDELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Wendell School District has started a special project to help families in need of assistance, not just for the winter months, but all year round.

Becca Wills, who is the director of programs in the Wendell School District, said more than 60 percent of the families are in need of some form of assistance, and during this time of the year some kids are in need of warm clothing.

“A lot of shoes, socks, sometimes you take off their little shoes and their feet are cold,” said Concepcion Villavicencio, who is a federal program administrative assistant at the Wendell School District.

Wills said she could see there was an immediate need in the district so at the beginning of the school year she and other staff created a “school closet” where people could donate their used clothes that they were no longer using.

“So we would get requests from specific teachers that students needed clothes, and we would go through the sacks of clothes and put aside the specific needs,” Wills said.

She said over the course of the semester her office was starting to get really full with donations, so she felt they needed to do something different to get the “word out” that there were clothes available for students who needed them.

“So I did some research on what the other cities were doing, and they created a fence,” said Wills. “and they were giving away free hats and coats”

At the beginning of December, she and the staff started hanging the excess clothes on the fences at the elementary and high school, and she was surprised by the reaction it received.

“By the end of the school day the elementary school and the high school had maybe two or three items, so we knew it was a hit,” Wills said.

She also said he noticed there wasn’t just a need for winter clothes like jackets, hats, and gloves, but clothes in general.

“We had some flip flops and summer clothes that kids are willing to take because they have never had those type of clothes,” Wills said,

Some parents who were collecting clothes from the elementary fence on Wednesday morning were surprised by the quality of the clothes.

“Yeah, a lot of it seems pretty well taken care of. Some of it looked like t was brand new,” said Marissa Andrews who was with her son Trevor looking at sweatshirts and jackets.

Wills said the clothes are completely free and people can take as much as need. She said so far she has gone through about 50 bins of clothes in about three weeks.

“There was nothing more inspiring than helping out someone in need,” she said.

