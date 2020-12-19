Clif Bar and United Way partner together to donate 5,000 hygiene kits to local non-profits

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Clif Bar has been a part of the Magic Valley community since 2016. Friday they worked to help the community in a different way.

“We are putting kits together, hygiene kits, that will go out, stay within our local community and just support the people who need a little extra love during the holiday season,” said the HR Manager Susan Potucek.

Together with United Way, they are able to donate 5,000 hygiene kits to local shelters, schools, and pantries.

“All the non-profits, we have the Valley House, Voices Against Violence, all the schools, there is a new youth center that just got opened in Richfield, and they need to be able to have these kits,” said Sonya Haines, with United Way of South Central Idaho.

Clif Bar strives to be a part of the community.

Since the pandemic started, they have donated over 250,000 clif bars to local schools, and pantries and shelters.

“Our philosophy is, our community, it’s where we play, its where we raise our families, and if our community needs extra support, we want to lean in, and support our community, and it’s just who we are, it’s part of our DNA to be a good community partner,” said Potucek.

While 2020 may not have been a typical year for Clif Bar and other local organizations, they are glad to make the holiday season a little brighter.

“People really are having a hard time, because we as a company that supports our company, supports our people, wanted to lean in and support our community in that way,” said Potucek.

