Fit and Well Idaho: Returning to exercise after suffering from COVID-19

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Exercising has many benefits, it not only helps keep your body in shape, but also your lungs and your heart.

It has been shown to improve your mood.

For this week’s Fit and Well Idaho report, we look at when is the right time to return to exercise after suffering from COVID-19.

Monique Middlekauff, an exercise physiologist at St. Luke’s says there isn’t one right answer.

COVID-19 affects everybody in a different way, and when you return to exercise after suffering from COVID will be different for everyone.

For those who had mild symptoms, they could return 10 to 14 after the onset of symptoms, but for those who had a severe case, or had to be hospitalized, it could be much longer.

“Now if we are having significant symptoms such as current chest pain that has not yet resolved, if you are smack in the middle of the infection, we don’t want to end up in a situation where we are pushing our body too fast too soon, so give yourself grace in the meantime,” said Middlekauff.

It is important to listen to your body, and always talk with your doctor.

She says walking is a great place to start back up again.

