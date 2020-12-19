Advertisement

Fit and Well Idaho: Returning to exercise after suffering from COVID-19

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 9:36 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Exercising has many benefits, it not only helps keep your body in shape, but also your lungs and your heart.

It has been shown to improve your mood.

For this week’s Fit and Well Idaho report, we look at when is the right time to return to exercise after suffering from COVID-19.

Monique Middlekauff, an exercise physiologist at St. Luke’s says there isn’t one right answer.

COVID-19 affects everybody in a different way, and when you return to exercise after suffering from COVID will be different for everyone.

For those who had mild symptoms, they could return 10 to 14 after the onset of symptoms, but for those who had a severe case, or had to be hospitalized, it could be much longer.

“Now if we are having significant symptoms such as current chest pain that has not yet resolved, if you are smack in the middle of the infection, we don’t want to end up in a situation where we are pushing our body too fast too soon, so give yourself grace in the meantime,” said Middlekauff.

It is important to listen to your body, and always talk with your doctor.

She says walking is a great place to start back up again.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Like most law enforcement, calls from the Idaho State Police typically show “No Caller ID
Idaho State Police warns of new scam phone calls
Doctor explains COVID-19 is unlike the flu and any other infectious disease he has seen
Doctor explains what makes COVID-19 different than other diseases
The new travel stop is adding new jobs and people to the town.
Love’s Travel Stop opens in Bliss, adding jobs and people to the area
A school board in Idaho has unanimously approved a new mascot to represent its school after it...
Idaho school district replaces Indians mascot, keeps colors
Inmate reentry center opens in Twin Falls. The objective is to reduce recidivism and help...
Connection and Intervention center for former inmates opens in Twin Falls

Latest News

They were able to deliver stockings to 17 different assisted living facilities.
‘Stuff a Stocking for a Senior’ effort a success; over 350 stockings donated
The kits will go to local pantries, shelters, and schools.
Clif Bar and United Way partner together to donate 5,000 hygiene kits to local non-profits
There is no right answer on when to return to exercise.
Returning to exercise after having COVID-19
They were able to donate to 17 different facilities.
Stuff a Stocking for a Senior effort a success