Advertisement

Idaho unemployment rate falls as job seekers stop trying

(KMVT)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 3:31 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - State officials say Idaho’s unemployment rate has dropped to 4.8%, mainly because many people stopped looking for work and were no longer being counted.

The Idaho Department of Labor said Friday that about 862,000 Idaho residents are employed and that about 43,800 are looking for work.

About 6,200 people landed a job last month despite the surging coronavirus pandemic hampering the economy.

But so many people stopped looking for work that the state’s labor force shrank, a key number in the formula determining the state’s unemployment rate.

The unemployment rate for November fell from 5.5% in October.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Like most law enforcement, calls from the Idaho State Police typically show “No Caller ID
Idaho State Police warns of new scam phone calls
Doctor explains COVID-19 is unlike the flu and any other infectious disease he has seen
Doctor explains what makes COVID-19 different than other diseases
The new travel stop is adding new jobs and people to the town.
Love’s Travel Stop opens in Bliss, adding jobs and people to the area
A school board in Idaho has unanimously approved a new mascot to represent its school after it...
Idaho school district replaces Indians mascot, keeps colors
One photo of Bella the baby lamb has been shared on Facebook more than 20k times. (Image...
Viral image of S. Idaho baby lamb brings joy and optimism

Latest News

Face masks
‘Mad scramble’: Unlikely places stocked Idaho virus supplies
St. Luke’s Health System frontline workers get Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Some St. Luke’s Magic...
St. Luke’s Health System frontline workers get Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: State reports 1,340 confirmed, probable cases, 16 deaths
They were able to deliver stockings to 17 different assisted living facilities.
‘Stuff a Stocking for a Senior’ effort a success; over 350 stockings donated