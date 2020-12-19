IDGOP is down South campaigning for Georgia senators

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Members of the Idaho Republican Party are down in Georgia campaigning for U.S Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. IDGOP executive director Amos Rothstein said the two Georgia runoff elections just don’t impact the people of Georgia but everyone, including those living in Idaho.

“I want to remind people that when you are a United States Senator the policies you vote on impact every American,” Rothstein said.

He went on to say that If the senate becomes “50-50”, which would happen if the two democratic opponents win in Georgia, “they”(Democrats) would be able to “pass everything” if the Electoral College stands with Kamala Harris as vice-president.

“It’s up to the U.S. Senate to be a liberal blockade from a liberal policy agenda on rapid-fire,” said Rothstein. “Taxes, spending, and policy reversal like we have never seen before if we do not win Georgia.”

Rothstein said he fears the Democrats will try to reverse many of the Trump administration’s policies.

“There is going to be a lot of things they are going to try to pass through haphazardly and quickly like they did in [Pres. Barack] Obama’s first two years with the Affordable Care Act,” he said.

Rothstein said he arrived in Georgia last Wednesday, and since he has been down there with about eight other members of the IDGOP they have been posting signs, knocking on doors, and holding rallies for the two incumbent senators. He said he was down in Macon, Georgia yesterday where he attended a rally that Vice President Mike Pence was at.

He said so far they have campaigned in Macon, Atlanta, Decatur, Augusta, and Columbus.

Rothstein said he and others are urging people to get out and vote, and he understands voters’ concerns about some of the reported voting irregularities. He said down in Georgia from what he had heard everyone is “watching” and “keeping their eyes on every one of the counties in the state” to make sure everything is running smoothly.

“We(GOP) have a team of lawyers from the Republican National Committee, as well as, the state party making sure there are no irregularities. There is even an irregularity hotline,” Rothstein said. “If you don’t go out and vote you are succeeding.”

Rothstein said he expects Joe Biden to be President of the United States in 2021, based on the Electoral College Vote.

Sen. Loeffler and Sen. Perdue are running against Democrats Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff in the January 5 Runoff Elections.

