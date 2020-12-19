Advertisement

On senior night, Valley upends undefeated Wendell

Valley moves to 5-1, Wendell falls to 5-1
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Dec. 19, 2020
HAZELTON, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A 4-1 Valley Vikings team played host to a 5-0 Wendell Trojan team Friday night.

It was senior night for the Vikings, but the Trojans were just focused on staying unbeaten.

Early first quarter, Zane Kelsey drives to the rim, nice finish by the senior to put the Trojans up 6-0.

In an 11-8 game, Brody Mussman swings it to Omar Campos. Campos is money from three and gets fouled. Campos led the Vikings with 17 points.

Second quarter now, Joe DeMasters at the top of the key, the Trojan drives and gets the bucket and the foul.

But Valley with a little offense of their own, Kyle Christensen cuts and gets it over to Mussman for the easy finish.

The Vikings win the conference matchup 61-54, handing Wendell their first loss of the season.

