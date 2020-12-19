Small school football players named to All-Idaho team
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Statesman continues to run the All-Idaho football team.
And the state’s 1A DII Football Player of the Year hails from a small school in Lincoln County.
Brady Power was a key catalyst in Dietrich’s perfect season and first championship since 1952.
He racked up 3,156 total yards and 50 touchdowns. On defense, the linebacker picked up 97 tackles, including eight for a loss.
This is what Coach of the Year Rick Astle had to say about his star, “he is one of the top two players I have ever had the opportunity to coach. If someone will give him a look, he has a great chance to play at the next level.”
“It’s definitely different than any other year I’ve had, I got my brother Cody on one side and Jett on the other side and they’re good, they’ll find the ball wherever I throw it, it definitely makes my job easier,” Power explained. “And my line as far as that goes, their effort I can tell during the game, they’re asking me, what can I do, what can do, it shows up big.”
Astle added, “I just like to say it’s been a pure joy to coach these kids, I got to coach other groups, but overall the team speed and the talent, we’re pretty solid everywhere.”
FIRST TEAM (LOCAL ATHLETES)
Offense
QB: Hunter Smith, Carey
RB: Conner Simpson, Carey
WR: Jett Shaw, Dietrich
OL: Lester Nance, Dietrich
OL: Adrian Gonzalez, Carey
OL: Manny Cabrera, Dietrich
Defense
DL: Lester Nance, Dietrich
LB: Dallin Parke, Carey
DB: Hunter Smith, Carey
DB: Jett Shaw, Dietrich
P: Hunter Smith, Carey
SECOND TEAM (LOCAL ATHLETES)
Offense
WR: Cody Power So. Dietrich
TE: Dallin Parke Sr. Carey
OL: Wyatt Mecham Sr. Carey
K: Cris Gamino So. Carey
Defense
DL: Manny Cabrera Sr. Dietrich
DL: Ashton Sparrow Sr. Carey
LB: Conner Simpson So. Carey
LB: Wes Shaw Sr. Dietrich
The 1A DI football team consists of talented individuals representing athletes from the Snake River Conference.
The Coach of the Year is Brennan Jones, who led the Oakley Hornets to the state championship, with a big win over rival, Raft River. Their first title since 2009.
We caught up with Jones following the game.
“Need to publicly thank these boys, their parents for believing what we need to do, it worked. They drank the Kool-Aid, man,” Jones said.
FIRST TEAM (LOCAL ATHLETES)
Offense
QB: Collin Holloway, Lighthouse Christian
RB: Ethan Bernad, Raft River
WR: Clay Silva, Lighthouse Christian
WR: Austin Cranney, Oakley
OL: Ryan Spaeth, Raft River
OL: Beto Bobadilla, Oakley
K: Collin Holloway, Lighthouse Christian
Defense
DL: Isaac Mitton, Oakley
DL: Ryan Spaeth, Raft River
LB: Dace Jones, Oakley
DB: Clay Silva, Lighthouse Christian
DB: Austin Cranney, Oakley
P: Collin Holloway, Lighthouse Christian
SECOND TEAM (LOCAL ATHLETES)
Offense
QB: Jace Robinson Sr. Oakley
RB: Isaac Mitton Sr. Oakley
RB: Thaine Loughmiller Jr. Raft River
WR: Jack Dejong Fr. Lighthouse Christian
WR: Dace Jones Jr. Oakley
OL: Strom Pickett Sr. Oakley
OL: Davin Jones Jr. Raft River
Defense
DL: Beto Bobadilla Sr. Oakley
LB: Robert Wybenga Sr. Oakley
LB: Thaine Loughmiller Jr. Raft River
LB: Kaden Dejong Sr. Lighthouse Christian
DB: Collin Holloway Sr. Lighthouse Christian
