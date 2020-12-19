Small school football players named to All-Idaho team

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Statesman continues to run the All-Idaho football team.

And the state’s 1A DII Football Player of the Year hails from a small school in Lincoln County.

Brady Power was a key catalyst in Dietrich’s perfect season and first championship since 1952.

He racked up 3,156 total yards and 50 touchdowns. On defense, the linebacker picked up 97 tackles, including eight for a loss.

This is what Coach of the Year Rick Astle had to say about his star, “he is one of the top two players I have ever had the opportunity to coach. If someone will give him a look, he has a great chance to play at the next level.”

“It’s definitely different than any other year I’ve had, I got my brother Cody on one side and Jett on the other side and they’re good, they’ll find the ball wherever I throw it, it definitely makes my job easier,” Power explained. “And my line as far as that goes, their effort I can tell during the game, they’re asking me, what can I do, what can do, it shows up big.”

Astle added, “I just like to say it’s been a pure joy to coach these kids, I got to coach other groups, but overall the team speed and the talent, we’re pretty solid everywhere.”

FIRST TEAM (LOCAL ATHLETES)

Offense

QB: Hunter Smith, Carey

RB: Conner Simpson, Carey

WR: Jett Shaw, Dietrich

OL: Lester Nance, Dietrich

OL: Adrian Gonzalez, Carey

OL: Manny Cabrera, Dietrich

Defense

DL: Lester Nance, Dietrich

LB: Dallin Parke, Carey

DB: Hunter Smith, Carey

DB: Jett Shaw, Dietrich

P: Hunter Smith, Carey

SECOND TEAM (LOCAL ATHLETES)

Offense

WR: Cody Power So. Dietrich

TE: Dallin Parke Sr. Carey

OL: Wyatt Mecham Sr. Carey

K: Cris Gamino So. Carey

Defense

DL: Manny Cabrera Sr. Dietrich

DL: Ashton Sparrow Sr. Carey

LB: Conner Simpson So. Carey

LB: Wes Shaw Sr. Dietrich

The 1A DI football team consists of talented individuals representing athletes from the Snake River Conference.

The Coach of the Year is Brennan Jones, who led the Oakley Hornets to the state championship, with a big win over rival, Raft River. Their first title since 2009.

We caught up with Jones following the game.

“Need to publicly thank these boys, their parents for believing what we need to do, it worked. They drank the Kool-Aid, man,” Jones said.

FIRST TEAM (LOCAL ATHLETES)

Offense

QB: Collin Holloway, Lighthouse Christian

RB: Ethan Bernad, Raft River

WR: Clay Silva, Lighthouse Christian

WR: Austin Cranney, Oakley

OL: Ryan Spaeth, Raft River

OL: Beto Bobadilla, Oakley

K: Collin Holloway, Lighthouse Christian

Defense

DL: Isaac Mitton, Oakley

DL: Ryan Spaeth, Raft River

LB: Dace Jones, Oakley

DB: Clay Silva, Lighthouse Christian

DB: Austin Cranney, Oakley

P: Collin Holloway, Lighthouse Christian

SECOND TEAM (LOCAL ATHLETES)

Offense

QB: Jace Robinson Sr. Oakley

RB: Isaac Mitton Sr. Oakley

RB: Thaine Loughmiller Jr. Raft River

WR: Jack Dejong Fr. Lighthouse Christian

WR: Dace Jones Jr. Oakley

OL: Strom Pickett Sr. Oakley

OL: Davin Jones Jr. Raft River

Defense

DL: Beto Bobadilla Sr. Oakley

LB: Robert Wybenga Sr. Oakley

LB: Thaine Loughmiller Jr. Raft River

LB: Kaden Dejong Sr. Lighthouse Christian

DB: Collin Holloway Sr. Lighthouse Christian

