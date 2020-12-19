Advertisement

St. Luke’s Health System frontline workers get Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Some St. Luke’s Magic Valley workers among those to get vaccinated
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 3:09 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The St. Luke’s Health System administered their first Pfizer vaccines Friday.

When St. Luke’s Boise Respiratory Therapist Nancy Roberts got vaccinated, she shed tears of relief.

“So many months and seeing so many people die, still everyday in our unit it’s heartbreaking,” Roberts said. “Just to know that hopefully we’re going to flatten this thing and not watch our family members pass away alone.”

Dr. Adam Robison, who got the vaccine at St. Luke’s Magic Valley, feels this could be the start of the pandemic’s end.

“I feel a huge relief to know that we’re going to start vaccinating people now and that we can kind of move on hopefully soon, so we can kind of put this in the rearview window and hopefully a year from now it will just be a real bad memory,” said Robison

Over 250 workers with the St. Luke’s health system were vaccinated Friday. One thousand people are scheduled to be vaccinated over the weekend.

“I feel like I can take a deep breath again, that maybe a little bit of the weight is going to be lifted off knowing that maybe there’s light at the end of the tunnel after all,” Roberts said.

Agnes Boisvert is a St. Luke’s Boise ICU nurse. She leaves a parting shot with 2020.

“Getting your COVID-19 vaccine, what a great way to tell 2020 to shove off,” Boisvert said. ”You were a soul sucker, see you.”

