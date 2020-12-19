Advertisement

‘Stuff a Stocking for a Senior’ effort a success; over 350 stockings donated

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 9:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two anesthesia technicians at St. Luke’s Magic Valley began an effort to help fill senior citizens holidays with cheer by filling stockings with treats and surprises to be donated.

Their goal was 70 stockings, which was enough for every person to get one at Heritage Assisted Living home.

After the community found out about their goal, many people donated a filled stocking for the seniors.

On Thursday, they were able to donate stockings to 17 different facilities, in 8 different Magic Valley cities for a total of 350 stockings that were donated.

“They are super affected by COVID, just not being able to see people or receive a lot of gifts, so we are excited to hopefully make them smile,” said Mo McCue, an anesthesia technician who started the effort.

They say it was such a big success, they will continue doing it next year.

They also thank the community members who donated for their support.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Like most law enforcement, calls from the Idaho State Police typically show “No Caller ID
Idaho State Police warns of new scam phone calls
Doctor explains COVID-19 is unlike the flu and any other infectious disease he has seen
Doctor explains what makes COVID-19 different than other diseases
The new travel stop is adding new jobs and people to the town.
Love’s Travel Stop opens in Bliss, adding jobs and people to the area
A school board in Idaho has unanimously approved a new mascot to represent its school after it...
Idaho school district replaces Indians mascot, keeps colors
Inmate reentry center opens in Twin Falls. The objective is to reduce recidivism and help...
Connection and Intervention center for former inmates opens in Twin Falls

Latest News

When to return to exercise after having COVID-19 will be different for everyone.
Fit and Well Idaho: Returning to exercise after suffering from COVID-19
The kits will go to local pantries, shelters, and schools.
Clif Bar and United Way partner together to donate 5,000 hygiene kits to local non-profits
There is no right answer on when to return to exercise.
Returning to exercise after having COVID-19
They were able to donate to 17 different facilities.
Stuff a Stocking for a Senior effort a success