‘Stuff a Stocking for a Senior’ effort a success; over 350 stockings donated

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two anesthesia technicians at St. Luke’s Magic Valley began an effort to help fill senior citizens holidays with cheer by filling stockings with treats and surprises to be donated.

Their goal was 70 stockings, which was enough for every person to get one at Heritage Assisted Living home.

After the community found out about their goal, many people donated a filled stocking for the seniors.

On Thursday, they were able to donate stockings to 17 different facilities, in 8 different Magic Valley cities for a total of 350 stockings that were donated.

“They are super affected by COVID, just not being able to see people or receive a lot of gifts, so we are excited to hopefully make them smile,” said Mo McCue, an anesthesia technician who started the effort.

They say it was such a big success, they will continue doing it next year.

They also thank the community members who donated for their support.

