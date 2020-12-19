Advertisement

Sugar-Salem beats Twin Falls easily

The Diggers win their first round game of the Jeremy Callen Girls Basketball Tournament, 53-18
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 2:00 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Sugar-Salem and Twin Falls met on the hardwood in the Jerry Callen Memorial Girls Basketball Invite at Jerome High School Friday.

Early on, the Diggers lead big, Kennedy Gillette adds to it with the three, 25-9 Sugar-Salem.

Offense didn’t come easy for the Bruins, but Reagan Rex cuts to the rim and gets the bucket before the halftime break.

Third quarter, Rex again, this time she scores from behind the arc. Rex had a team high 8 points.

But it was all Sugar-Salem in this one. The Diggers would win the first-round matchup, 53-18, and move onto the tournament semifinals.

