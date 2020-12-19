Ward, Robert Wesley

ALMO—Robert Wesley Ward, of Almo, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at the age of 88.

“Bob” was born on April 5, 1932, in Almo, Idaho, to Wesley Bradbury and Edna Elfreida Kolb Ward of Almo. Bob was the oldest of seven children. He grew up on a cattle and sheep ranch where he learned to work hard at an early age. He graduated from Raft River High School and later attended school at Utah State University. On December 11, 1952, at the age of 20, Bob was drafted in the Korean War. He attained the rank of Sergeant in the US Army during his two-year service, and received several awards: the Bronze Service Star, an award given to those that do heroic acts; the United Nations Service Medal; the Presidential Unit Citation; the National Defense Service Medal; and the Rifle Sharp Shooter award.

On January 17, 1956, he married Nancy Ann Hutchison in the Salt Lake Temple. They were the parents of four children: Debra, Ilene, Steven and Lisa. They built their home in Almo, and Bob took over his father’s sheep business. Bob loved ranch life and eventually added cattle, taking pride in raising quality sheep and cattle. Bob was an excellent father and grandfather and provided a wonderful life for his family. They were married for 65 years.

One of Bob’s goals in life was to become a pilot. He worked hard to get his license. He bought a red and white Tripacer to save time checking on his sheep and cattle. He was known to scare the neighbors by flying his airplane close to their house.

Bob served as a Deputy Sheriff for Cassia County from 1975 until 1988, giving 13 years of dedicated service.

He had a strong testimony of Jesus Christ and patterned his life after His teachings. He served faithfully in many church callings and blessed the lives of all who knew him. Bob passed along integrity and values of hard work, honesty and love of family. Bob and Nancy served two missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, both in Nauvoo, Illinois, and they also served 12 years in the Logan Utah Temple.

Bob is survived by his wife, Nancy; his children, Debra Condie (Dean), Ilene Wilson, Steven Ward (Tonya), and Lisa Linton (Cory); his brothers and sisters, Patricia Anderson (Alvin B), Eugene Ward (Leanne), and Richard Ward (Cindy); and his sister-in-law, Joyce Ward. He has 17 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Robert is preceded in death by his father and mother, Wesley and Edna Ward; brothers, Roscoe Ward, and Ronald Ward; sister, Elaine Fowels; brother-in-law, Ronald Fowels; and sister-in-law, Venna Ward.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 22, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Almo Ward. Military rites will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Burial will take place at Sunny Cedar Rest Cemetery following the service.

Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, December 21, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Tuesday preceding the service at the Church.

For those attending the viewing and funeral service, face masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The family expresses their sincere appreciation to Intermountain Homecare and Hospice and to Mary Dingman of Hearts for Seniors for the loving and tender care given to Bob and Nancy.