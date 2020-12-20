Advertisement

Burley can’t overcome cold shooting night against Century

Bobcats shoot just 22.5% from the field
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 3:11 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two of the top five teams in 4A girls basketball meeting up Friday night in Burley.

The Bobcats and the Century Diamondbacks played earlier in the season, in a triple overtime affair, won by Century.

Bobcats down six in the fourth quarter.

Century’s Ashton Adamson gets a big block of division one recruit Amari Whiting, the Bobcat tracks the ball, but her shot falls short.

Later in the quarter, same score, Tenleigh Smith goes baseline for two of her team-high 10 points, it’s 32-24 Century with less than two minutes to go.

On the other end, Whiting fights for the rebound, gets hacked on the shot attempt and she would knock down both of the free throws for a game-high 16 points.

Century up four in the final seconds gets another basket by Smith.

Burley just could not overcome a poor shooting night, recording a 22.5% mark from the field, compared to the Diamondbacks’ 33.3% and Century wins 34-28.

“They have some big girls, some good skilled girls, so our defense up until this point has helped us until now, I feel like we’re one step slow tonight, one step for everything, got to turn it around tomorrow (Saturday),” explained head coach Amber Whiting.

SATURDAY’S SCORES:

Burley 53, Pocatello 35: Amari Whiting 32 points | Sydney Searle 11 points

Twin Falls 58, Emmett 42: Brinley Iverson 14 points, 8 rebounds | Chowder Bailey 12 points, 4 steals, 3 assists | Keeli Peterson 12 points, 2 steals

Twin Falls 44, Vallivue 14: Brinley Iverson 7 points, 9 rebounds | Chowder Bailey 7 points | Rylee Robbins 6 points, 3 rebounds

BOYS SCORES:

Twin Falls 52, Mountain Crest, UT 40: Nic Swensen had 17 points, while Kurtis Swensen added 15.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One photo of Bella the baby lamb has been shared on Facebook more than 20k times. (Image...
Viral image of S. Idaho baby lamb brings joy and optimism
St. Luke’s Health System frontline workers get Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Some St. Luke’s Magic...
St. Luke’s Health System frontline workers get Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Face masks
‘Mad scramble’: Unlikely places stocked Idaho virus supplies
Like most law enforcement, calls from the Idaho State Police typically show “No Caller ID
Idaho State Police warns of new scam phone calls
Doctor explains COVID-19 is unlike the flu and any other infectious disease he has seen
Doctor explains what makes COVID-19 different than other diseases

Latest News

Two of the top five 4A teams battled it out Friday night, featuring the Burley Bobcats and...
Burley falls short
On senior night, Valley upends undefeated Wendell. Valley moves to 5-1, Wendell falls to 5-1
On senior night, Valley upends undefeated Wendell
Sugar-Salem beats Twin Falls easily. The Diggers win their first round game of the Jeremy...
Sugar-Salem beats Twin Falls easily
On senior night, Valley upends undefeated Wendell. Valley moves to 5-1, Wendell falls to 5-1
On senior night, Valley upends undefeated Wendell