Burley can’t overcome cold shooting night against Century

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two of the top five teams in 4A girls basketball meeting up Friday night in Burley.

The Bobcats and the Century Diamondbacks played earlier in the season, in a triple overtime affair, won by Century.

Bobcats down six in the fourth quarter.

Century’s Ashton Adamson gets a big block of division one recruit Amari Whiting, the Bobcat tracks the ball, but her shot falls short.

Later in the quarter, same score, Tenleigh Smith goes baseline for two of her team-high 10 points, it’s 32-24 Century with less than two minutes to go.

On the other end, Whiting fights for the rebound, gets hacked on the shot attempt and she would knock down both of the free throws for a game-high 16 points.

Century up four in the final seconds gets another basket by Smith.

Burley just could not overcome a poor shooting night, recording a 22.5% mark from the field, compared to the Diamondbacks’ 33.3% and Century wins 34-28.

“They have some big girls, some good skilled girls, so our defense up until this point has helped us until now, I feel like we’re one step slow tonight, one step for everything, got to turn it around tomorrow (Saturday),” explained head coach Amber Whiting.

SATURDAY’S SCORES:

Burley 53, Pocatello 35: Amari Whiting 32 points | Sydney Searle 11 points

Twin Falls 58, Emmett 42: Brinley Iverson 14 points, 8 rebounds | Chowder Bailey 12 points, 4 steals, 3 assists | Keeli Peterson 12 points, 2 steals

Twin Falls 44, Vallivue 14: Brinley Iverson 7 points, 9 rebounds | Chowder Bailey 7 points | Rylee Robbins 6 points, 3 rebounds

BOYS SCORES:

Twin Falls 52, Mountain Crest, UT 40: Nic Swensen had 17 points, while Kurtis Swensen added 15.

