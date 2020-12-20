Burley Junior High students recognized for online safety program success

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Eighth graders at Burley Junior High are getting an education in online safety, thanks to a program from the FBI, called the FBI-SOS (safe online surfing) program, and BJHS was announced as the monthly, national winner, explains computer science teacher Kaywin Cottle.

“So what happened was they took all the test scores from my classes, and averaged it into one score.” Explains Cottle “There was 69 students who completed the program, and using those 69 scores, they had an average of a 91 point 55, which out them in first place in the nation for our group.”

It’s all about learning to create strong passwords, and keeping private information private.

It was the first time Cottle used the program, and it was a success, according to her students.

“I’ve learned different ways you can stay safe online, that I should probably take notes from, cause I play a lot of video games and this has taught me a lot of ways I can make sure I’m not getting targeted and stuff,” said Karson Crawley.

“There are a lot of people on the internet, and not all of them have good intentions,” Ismael Lozano said.

As winners of the competition, they would normally get a visit from an FBI agent, however, due to COVID-19, that won’t get the happen, so Cottle asked about something else.

“I know the FBI gives tours of their facilities, so I asked if they could give us a virtual tour of some of the facilities,” Cottle explained.

Because this could lead to a career for the kids, Cottle explained.

“Rupert Police Department is one of the best in our state as far as trying to capture and prosecute these cyber crimes.” Continues Cottle “So that’s something right here local that our students can learn more about, and having the FBI come in and talk to my students about career opportunities will be fantastic as well.”

Cottle says she will be using to program again for her other students, who will take the class after the winter break.

She also encourages others to take part in the free program.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.