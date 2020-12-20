Expert shares how to stick to a budget this holiday season

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With less than a week until Christmas, many are finishing up their holiday shopping.

Zion’s Bank is sharing how to stick to your budget this holiday season.

Before you hit the stores, it’s important to make a list for each person you want to buy a present for, and set a limit on how much you would like to spend on each of them.

Everybody wants to give nice gifts for those you love, and sometimes the best gifts are the simple ones that come from the heart.

There are a lot of added expenses throughout the holiday season, like wrapping paper, cards, and money to send gifts to those who don’t live nearby, making a spending limit is smart.

“I really think it’s important for people to determine how much they have available to spend, and what I like to do is look at my monthly expenses, and then if there is anything left over, you can allocate for spending, and by doing that you can look at your bank statements and review previous months expenses, if you track where your money is being spent, you can make adjustments for this holiday season,” said Renee Avram, from Zion’s Bank.

She also encourages people to shop locally.

Although the prices may be a little higher at local stores, it will make a big difference for those stores who have struggled during COVID-19.

