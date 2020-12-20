Advertisement

Expert shares how to stick to a budget this holiday season

Renee Avram shares how to stick to a budget this holiday season.
Renee Avram shares how to stick to a budget this holiday season.(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 11:27 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With less than a week until Christmas, many are finishing up their holiday shopping.

Zion’s Bank is sharing how to stick to your budget this holiday season.

Before you hit the stores, it’s important to make a list for each person you want to buy a present for, and set a limit on how much you would like to spend on each of them.

Everybody wants to give nice gifts for those you love, and sometimes the best gifts are the simple ones that come from the heart.

There are a lot of added expenses throughout the holiday season, like wrapping paper, cards, and money to send gifts to those who don’t live nearby, making a spending limit is smart.

“I really think it’s important for people to determine how much they have available to spend, and what I like to do is look at my monthly expenses, and then if there is anything left over, you can allocate for spending, and by doing that you can look at your bank statements and review previous months expenses, if you track where your money is being spent, you can make adjustments for this holiday season,” said Renee Avram, from Zion’s Bank.

She also encourages people to shop locally.

Although the prices may be a little higher at local stores, it will make a big difference for those stores who have struggled during COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One photo of Bella the baby lamb has been shared on Facebook more than 20k times. (Image...
Viral image of S. Idaho baby lamb brings joy and optimism
Face masks
‘Mad scramble’: Unlikely places stocked Idaho virus supplies
The new travel stop is adding new jobs and people to the town.
Love’s Travel Stop opens in Bliss, adding jobs and people to the area
St. Luke’s Health System frontline workers get Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Some St. Luke’s Magic...
St. Luke’s Health System frontline workers get Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Doctor explains COVID-19 is unlike the flu and any other infectious disease he has seen
Doctor explains what makes COVID-19 different than other diseases

Latest News

People can visit Santa every night until Christmas Eve beginning at 5 p.m.
Sun Valley man finds a unique way for children to visit Santa
Children can visit Santa every night beginning at 5 p.m. up until Christmas Eve
Visiting Santa in a socially distant snow globe
The crash occurred on the Salmon Dam.
Twin Falls County Sheriff respond to fatal crash at Salmon Dam
KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: State reports 851 confirmed, probable cases