Advertisement

Jerome wins Wiley Dobbs Invitational

Tigers wrestlers win a tournament for the second straight week
Jerome wins Wiley Dobbs Invitational. Tigers wrestlers win a tournament for the second straight...
Jerome wins Wiley Dobbs Invitational. Tigers wrestlers win a tournament for the second straight week.(KMVT)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 10:21 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Even though the Wiley Dobbs Invitational was one day this year, more than 20 schools competed Saturday. The overall winner, just like last week’s Tim Matthews tournament, Jerome high school.

The Tigers finished with 213 points. Highland High School finished in second at 201.5

Buhl finished 4th behind Nampa and Minico finished 6th out of the 21 teams to compete.

Individual Winners

Boys

120-pound class: Kade Orr, Buhl

132-pound class: Gabriel Taboa, Jerome

138-pound class: Jayce Bower, Buhl

152-pound class: Teegan Dunn, Wendell

160-pound class: Jacob Wallace, Jerome

195-pound class: Remington Winmill, Wendell

Girls

107-pound class: Alice Smith, Filer

112-pound class: Kaydance Wiggins, Filer

117-pound class: Lita Cruz, Minico

122-pound class: Taylor Hood, Buhl

149-pound class: Ivy Flora, Twin Falls

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One photo of Bella the baby lamb has been shared on Facebook more than 20k times. (Image...
Viral image of S. Idaho baby lamb brings joy and optimism
Face masks
‘Mad scramble’: Unlikely places stocked Idaho virus supplies
The new travel stop is adding new jobs and people to the town.
Love’s Travel Stop opens in Bliss, adding jobs and people to the area
St. Luke’s Health System frontline workers get Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Some St. Luke’s Magic...
St. Luke’s Health System frontline workers get Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Doctor explains COVID-19 is unlike the flu and any other infectious disease he has seen
Doctor explains what makes COVID-19 different than other diseases

Latest News

The Bobcats fought the Diamondbacks Friday night at home.
Burley can’t overcome cold shooting night against Century
Two of the top five 4A teams battled it out Friday night, featuring the Burley Bobcats and...
Burley falls short
On senior night, Valley upends undefeated Wendell. Valley moves to 5-1, Wendell falls to 5-1
On senior night, Valley upends undefeated Wendell
Sugar-Salem beats Twin Falls easily. The Diggers win their first round game of the Jeremy...
Sugar-Salem beats Twin Falls easily