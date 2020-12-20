Jerome wins Wiley Dobbs Invitational
Tigers wrestlers win a tournament for the second straight week
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Even though the Wiley Dobbs Invitational was one day this year, more than 20 schools competed Saturday. The overall winner, just like last week’s Tim Matthews tournament, Jerome high school.
The Tigers finished with 213 points. Highland High School finished in second at 201.5
Buhl finished 4th behind Nampa and Minico finished 6th out of the 21 teams to compete.
Individual Winners
Boys
120-pound class: Kade Orr, Buhl
132-pound class: Gabriel Taboa, Jerome
138-pound class: Jayce Bower, Buhl
152-pound class: Teegan Dunn, Wendell
160-pound class: Jacob Wallace, Jerome
195-pound class: Remington Winmill, Wendell
Girls
107-pound class: Alice Smith, Filer
112-pound class: Kaydance Wiggins, Filer
117-pound class: Lita Cruz, Minico
122-pound class: Taylor Hood, Buhl
149-pound class: Ivy Flora, Twin Falls
