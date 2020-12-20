Jerome wins Wiley Dobbs Invitational

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Even though the Wiley Dobbs Invitational was one day this year, more than 20 schools competed Saturday. The overall winner, just like last week’s Tim Matthews tournament, Jerome high school.

The Tigers finished with 213 points. Highland High School finished in second at 201.5

Buhl finished 4th behind Nampa and Minico finished 6th out of the 21 teams to compete.

Individual Winners

Boys

120-pound class: Kade Orr, Buhl

132-pound class: Gabriel Taboa, Jerome

138-pound class: Jayce Bower, Buhl

152-pound class: Teegan Dunn, Wendell

160-pound class: Jacob Wallace, Jerome

195-pound class: Remington Winmill, Wendell

Girls

107-pound class: Alice Smith, Filer

112-pound class: Kaydance Wiggins, Filer

117-pound class: Lita Cruz, Minico

122-pound class: Taylor Hood, Buhl

149-pound class: Ivy Flora, Twin Falls

