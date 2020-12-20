Advertisement

Sun Valley man finds a unique way for children to visit Santa

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 11:21 AM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One Sun Valley man has found a way to have Santa visit the children in a safe, fun and unique manner.

In the age of mask wearing, and social distancing, holiday traditions are changing, including visiting Santa Claus.

Nick Harmon, a Sun Valley man has found a way for Santa to be fun, distanced and safe.

“Mrs. Claus came up with a great idea, she decided to create this beautiful bubble here, so that I could sit inside the bubble and I could still meet with the children in a socially distant way,” said Santa Claus

Every night up until Christmas Eve, beginning at 5 p.m. children can come and talk with Santa Claus through the snow globe, keeping the Christmas spirit alive.

“Kids will be coming every night at 5 o’clock to ask Santa the questions and we will be having a nice little chat. I’m so happy to be here,” said Santa Claus.

While it may look different than your typical visit with Santa, people can make a new holiday memory visiting Santa at the snow globe.

Anybody can come, young and old, who doesn’t want to see socially distanced Santa in the snow globe, you know a lot of people told me before I came to sun valley, that it’s very nice there but it’s sort of like living in a bubble, well I had no idea that this is what they were talking about, but it’s worked out just beautifully,” said Santa Claus.

You can visit Santa on Main St. in Ketchum.

