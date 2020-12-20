Twin Falls County Sheriff respond to fatal crash at Salmon Dam

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A father and son died in a crash Saturday night at Salmon Dam.

Chris Patterson, 58, of Burley, was eastbound on the dam in a Dodge pickup pulling a camp trailer at 6:30 last night.

The vehicle hit ice, slid into the barrier wall on the passenger side, then over the edge of the barrier on the opposite side, falling about 250 feet.

The trailer detached from the truck and remained on the road.

Twin Falls County deputies and Search and Rescue, Magic Valley Paramedics and SORT, Air St. Luke’s, Salmon Tract Fire and Filer QRU responded.

Mr. Patterson, and Nathaniel Patterson, 18, died of their injuries on scene.

