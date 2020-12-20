Advertisement

Twin Falls County Sheriff respond to fatal crash at Salmon Dam

The crash occurred on the Salmon Dam.
The crash occurred on the Salmon Dam.(KOSA)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 10:56 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A father and son died in a crash Saturday night at Salmon Dam.

Chris Patterson, 58, of Burley, was eastbound on the dam in a Dodge pickup pulling a camp trailer at 6:30 last night.

The vehicle hit ice, slid into the barrier wall on the passenger side, then over the edge of the barrier on the opposite side, falling about 250 feet.

The trailer detached from the truck and remained on the road.

Twin Falls County deputies and Search and Rescue, Magic Valley Paramedics and SORT, Air St. Luke’s, Salmon Tract Fire and Filer QRU responded.

Mr. Patterson, and Nathaniel Patterson, 18, died of their injuries on scene.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One photo of Bella the baby lamb has been shared on Facebook more than 20k times. (Image...
Viral image of S. Idaho baby lamb brings joy and optimism
Face masks
‘Mad scramble’: Unlikely places stocked Idaho virus supplies
The new travel stop is adding new jobs and people to the town.
Love’s Travel Stop opens in Bliss, adding jobs and people to the area
St. Luke’s Health System frontline workers get Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Some St. Luke’s Magic...
St. Luke’s Health System frontline workers get Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Doctor explains COVID-19 is unlike the flu and any other infectious disease he has seen
Doctor explains what makes COVID-19 different than other diseases

Latest News

Renee Avram shares how to stick to a budget this holiday season.
Expert shares how to stick to a budget this holiday season
People can visit Santa every night until Christmas Eve beginning at 5 p.m.
Sun Valley man finds a unique way for children to visit Santa
Children can visit Santa every night beginning at 5 p.m. up until Christmas Eve
Visiting Santa in a socially distant snow globe
KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: State reports 851 confirmed, probable cases