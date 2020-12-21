Advertisement

Academic All-Star — Madison Cummings

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 3:17 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - This week’s Academic All Star is Madison Cummings from Twin Falls High School.

Madison maintains a 4.0 GPA, scored a 1420 on her SAT, and is enrolled in or has completed numerous AP, honors, and dual credit courses.

She volunteered at the Twin Falls Public Library and Magic Valley Builders Association. She helped clean up the Shoshone Trail, and she started a debate club at O’Leary Middle School for her Senior project.

Her extra curricular activities include tennis during her freshman year and the debate team for three years where she was a quarter finalist at one of the local tournaments. Currently she is actively involved in National Honors Society and as Treasurer for Youth City Council.

Her favorite subject is mathematics, and she plans to major in astrophysics. Congratulations Madison Cummings, this week’s First Federal Academic All Star.

