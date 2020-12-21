Advertisement

Amalgamated Sugar Factory forms Elf Committee to help the community

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 4:34 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Employees at Amalgamated Sugar wanted to do something to give back to the community this holiday season, so they came up with, the Elf Committee.

“After we had the initial idea, all personnel just pulled together and we were able to use everyone’s resources, and we had, what I thought was amazing, how many resources we had here and didn’t realize it,” said Colt Robinson, who is the sugar process area lead at the Sugar Factory.

They decided to adopt two families from the Valley House and gather gifts for both families to have a Merry Christmas.

Everyone at the factory came together to donate gifts and toys for those families.

“Got the word out to the factory, the people the personnel working at the factory, and they were totally on board with it, they really wanted to get in to the community,” Robinson said. “Spirits were a little bit elevated during this time, we had COVID and working through that, moral was a little bit low, so once they caught wind of this, it picked up from there.”

Not stopping there, the Elf Committee organized a coat drive and canned food drive as well.

“We are doing a canned food drive competition, so every shift, we actually have 6 teams that are involved in the competition, and the winning team will have the opportunity to choose the charity that my own personal money is going to be going to, so I have $500 that I’m going to be putting up to their charity of choice,” said Ian Kihara, the plant manager.

Amalgamated Sugar has not stopped working during the COVID-19 pandemic. They wanted to spread their joy and cheer to the community this season.

“I hope it brings joy to people and there are some kiddos out there who get that magical Christmas they may not have gotten otherwise, and as far as the coats and the food go, like I said it’s been a tough year for everybody, every little bit helps and we are proud to be a part of it,” said Danielle Bingham, the District HR Manager.

