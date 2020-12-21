East End Providers and Rock Creek Fire District work together to help the community

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As many Idahoans continue to face financial woes, one Kimberly woman is taking the spirit of Christmas to the next step, at the East End Providers.

While Christmas can be one of the happiest times of the year, it can also be one of the most stressful for people who are trying to provide a magical holiday for their families.

For almost 50 years, Cecille Griffith, the director of the East End Providers has worked to help people who need a little extra help during the season.

“Lots and lots of presents, yes, we take very good care of these kids,” said Griffith.

Throughout the year, families apply showing their need for assistance. Cecille the director of East End Providers organizes all 220 families so every person will be surprised with a present.

“The kids all get underwear, three pieces of clothing, 5 toys, a blanket a piece, stocking stuffers,” said Griffith.

More recently, the East End Providers have partnered with the Rock Creek Fire District.

The firefighters help wrap the presents, and then volunteers help drop them off.

“They are separated by towns, there is no address on them, we just get a card, and an address and we get going, there is no name or anything, we just go drop them off,” said Taylor Hunsaker, who works at the Rock Creek Fire District.

Along with the presents, all 220 families gets a food box on their doorstep.

“They all get turkeys, potatoes, food, sugar, cereal, fish,” said Griffith.

While the holiday season is almost over, the East End Providers wants the community to know they aren’t going anywhere.

“That’s what it’s all about is these communities and if anybody needs anything we are here to help,” said Griffith.

“If there is anyone that needs any kind of food, come down and talk to us, we won’t ask you your name or anything, but we will make sure we get some food and get you taken care of,” said Hunsaker.

For more information on how to reach the East End Providers, or if you need assistance, Cecille Griffith can be reached at 208-539-2598.

