Eight injured in head-on crash in Twin Falls County

One driver was flown to an E. Idaho hospital
Eight people were taken to area and regional hospitals Monday morning following a head-on crash...
Eight people were taken to area and regional hospitals Monday morning following a head-on crash in Twin Falls County. Emergency Department sign at St. Luke's Magic Valley (KMVT file image)(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 12:48 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Eight people were taken to area and regional hospitals Monday morning following a head-on crash in Twin Falls County.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred before 8 a.m.

One woman driving a Volkswagen Jetta was flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center following the crash. Her condition was not readily available. The four children in the car were taken by ground ambulance to St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center.

Three adults in a GMC Yukon were also taken by ground ambulance to St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center.

This is a developing story and check back for more information.

