Eight injured in head-on crash in Twin Falls County

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Eight people were taken to area and regional hospitals Monday morning following a head-on crash in Twin Falls County.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred before 8 a.m.

One woman driving a Volkswagen Jetta was flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center following the crash. Her condition was not readily available. The four children in the car were taken by ground ambulance to St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center.

Three adults in a GMC Yukon were also taken by ground ambulance to St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center.

This is a developing story and check back for more information.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.