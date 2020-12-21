Idaho State Police warns drivers that car theft increases in the colder months

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With the cold mornings, many people want to let their car warm up before they drive to work.

Idaho State Police says winter is the time when car thefts rise.

If you go out and start your car then head back inside to finish getting ready before work, that leaves enough time for a thief to drive away with your car.

Idaho State Police Lt. Robert Rausch says not to do that, unless you have an automatic starter for your car.

“Also a thing to remember is auto thefts tend to go up in the winter, because people start their car and go inside, if you are going to warm up your car in your driveway, make sure you lock your doors and do all those commonsensical things so no one steals your car from you as well ,” said Lt. Robert Rausch.

He also reminds people not to drive with any frost or snow on your car because it is dangerous for you and other drivers on the road. It could also result in a fine.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.