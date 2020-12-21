Intermountain Cassia Regional Hospital begins administering COVID-19 vaccine to health care workers

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is now being administered to health care workers across the magic valley including in the mini-cassia region.

The Pfizer vaccine was delivered on Thursday afternoon to the Intermountain Cassia Regional Hospital. Friday morning health care workers began receiving it. The hospital has a system for the order of who those who receive the vaccine. The health care workers who work directly with patients are the first ones that is including pharmacy director Trevor Dschaak, who KMVT spoke with about an hour after he received his vaccine.

“I have not had any ill affects so far it has been just fine, the shot itself was very pain free so no issues yet,” said Dschaak.

They tells us they were planning to administer 50 vaccines in one day, but the interest from the caregivers was a lot higher than expected. In just one hour Friday morning they had done 30 vaccines.

“My goal in getting it this early, was to let the community know as a pharmacist, and as a health care giver that I believe the vaccine to be safe.” Dschaak said “I have looked at the data, I have studied it and feel that it is a quality vaccine, and I feel like that is the way forward with this pandemic

With so much information circling regarding the COVID-19 vaccine, the hospital says they want to lead people by example, and encourage people to use reliable sources when researching the vaccine.

“Facebook and social media may not be the best avenue to get those sources,” Dschaak said.

