Nampa police officer stabbed, man shot dead during traffic stop

NAMPA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Nampa Police Department said an officer is recovering from a stab wound, and a man is dead after a traffic stop turned into an officer-involved shooting.

An officer conducted a traffic stop near 11th Avenue North and 2nd Street North in Nampa around 3 p.m. Friday, according to the department.

Alexander Perez, a man living near the crime scene, told CBS2 he still feels safe in his neighborhood.

“To tell you the truth, I don’t think much of it,” Perez said. “I feel like nothing’s going to happen about it.”

During the confrontation, a Nampa officer was stabbed in the face by the passenger of the vehicle, police said. It was then that a second officer fired his duty weapon, striking the man, according to Nampa police. The man was given medical aid but died at the scene.

Rea Prez was walking right past the scene and recalled what she saw.

“I seen a cop pull over the suspect, and that was all I seen,” Prez said. “I just kept walking from there. And then when I was coming back, I seen just a bunch of cops and the suspect was on the ground. They were trying to revive him.”

The stabbed officer was taken to the hospital, and police said his injuries are nonlife-threatening. The public was asked to avoid the area while officers investigated. The Canyon County Critical Incident Task Force was called to investigate, with Caldwell Police leading the investigation.

Jhonatan Lozano also lives in the neighborhood, and he expressed his concern for the families of those involved in the incident.

“I’m mostly worried about the people or the family,” Lozano said. “But for me, for my living, I’m not really worried about it. But if more of this stuff starts happening, especially around here, then I’m gonna start getting concerned.”

