Puppy found in a dumpster is looking for a forever home

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —There are many things people throw in the trash, and there are also many things people expect to find in the trash, but one of those things is not a little puppy.

Rachel Anderson, who is the VP of PAWS Rescue inc., said her organization has seen quite a few animals lately that have been dumped, and it’s becoming quite the problem in the Magic Valley area.

“We have found two or three lately that have been in dumpsters or landfills, and there are several that are dumped in the South Hills or out in the country,” Anderson said.

One little eight-week-old puppy was recently found in a dumpster last Tuesday by an Albion man who just happened to be walking by a dumpster and heard the puppy whining.

“So he climbed in, searched around, moved some stuff, and found him at the bottom of the dumpster, “said Anderson. “He took him home for the night, and then called the Burley Animal Shelter the next morning for help.”

Anderson said Paws Rescue Inc was contacted by the shelter, and they immediately took the puppy to the Green Acres Pet Center in Twin Falls on Wednesday. Veterinarian Christina Jackson said upon examination the puppy was suffering from a traumatic congenital issue and bladder infection. The puppy was taken in for surgery Thursday and is now recovering. Paws Rescue Inc. was able to raise more than $1,300 for the animal’s medical expenses through donations.

“I expect him to have a good life, a normal life. He may need potentially another reconstructive surgery at one point in time, " said Jackson. “But we are just waiting to see how he recovers from his first surgery’.

She said staff at the Green Acres Pet Center immediately fell in love with the puppy and named him Jingle.

“You know with his personality he is such a lover. He came into the clinic and he is giving everyone love, hugs, and kisses,” said Jackson. “He is just looking for the right family to go home with.”

Anderson said it’s hard to say what exactly led to the puppy being abused and abandoned, but so far about 15 people have shown interest in adopting or fostering Jingle, but first, he needs some time to recover and heal.

“That’s the tough part because we get so many great applications, and we do a home check, and interview,” said Anderon. “And the foster parent has a lot of say in where he goes. It comes down to a gut feeling.”

She said Jingle is a real sweet dog, and will pretty much adjust to anything in terms of other animals in the home. Anderson said she thinks he needs to be with a family that is going to be active because I think he is going to be a little hyper. She also said the family will have to be patient with him too because he is just a puppy.

Jingle’s breed is unknown at this time, and anyone interested and learning more about Jingle and how he is recovering can go to the PAWS Rescue Inc. Facebook page.

