Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Monday, December 21, 2020

It is going to feel great outside today as high temperatures are going to be in the low to mid 40s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 50s in the Magic Valley, and these high temperatures are about 10 to 20 degrees above our average high temperatures for this time of year. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies today with a few isolated snow and rain showers around, mainly during the morning and mainly in the northern part of the Wood River Valley. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around today as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

For tonight, we are going to be dry for most of the night, but a burst of snow, graupel, and/or rain is expected between approximately 4am and 8am as a cold front works its way through our area. The precipitation associated with this cold front may be moderate to heavy in nature, and a quick coating to an inch or two of snow accumulation is expected with this burst of precipitation. This burst of precipitation is also going to cause the roads to be slick and/or snow-covered, and the visibility is going to be greatly reduced when this burst of precipitation occurs as well, so definitely plan some extra time for your morning commute tomorrow. The wind is also really going to pick up as this cold front passes through our area as sustained wind speeds during the passage of this cold front are likely going to be between 25 and 45 mph, and gusts up to 60+ mph are going to be possible. The impacts of this cold front are also going to be felt throughout the entire day tomorrow, as it is going to be windy all day tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and it is going to be a lot colder tomorrow as well as highs are only going to be in the low to mid 30s in most locations, and wind chills are going to be in the teens and 20s for most of the day. Most of the precipitation with this cold front is also going to occur as the cold front passes through our area, but some isolated snow and graupel showers are going to be possible throughout the day tomorrow.

Mainly sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected on Wednesday and Thursday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be cold on these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low 30s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 30s in the Magic Valley. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Christmas Day (Friday) is then going to have partly to mostly sunny skies and dry conditions as a storm system begins to approach our area. There are then going to be some scattered snow and rain showers around on Saturday as this storm system works its way through our area. Mostly sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected on Sunday. The temperatures on these three days are also going to be near average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the low to mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 30s in the Magic Valley.

-----------------------------------------------

TODAY (MONDAY, DECEMBER 21 (FIRST DAY OF WINTER)):

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. Mild and a little breezy. Winds: South 5-20 mph. High: 53

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated snow and rain showers around, mainly during the morning. Mild. Winds: NW to NE 5-10 mph. High: 43

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers, mainly after 4am. Breezy in locations around and to the south of I-84. A little breezy in locations north of I-84. Winds: North of I-84: NE 5-20 mph. Around and South of I-84: SSW 10-25 mph. Low: 31

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers, mainly after 3am. Breezy after midnight. Winds: North 5-10 mph before midnight, then West 10-25 mph after midnight. Low: 23

TOMORROW (TUESDAY, DECEMBER 22):

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers, mainly during the morning. Windy and colder. Winds: NW 20-30 mph. High: 36

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated snow showers around, generally during the morning. Windy and colder. Winds: WNW 15-25 mph. High: 31

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly clear with a slight chance of snow and rain showers before midnight. Breezy before midnight. Winds: West 5-20 mph. Low: 19

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly clear skies. A little breezy before midnight. Cold. Winds: NNW 5-20 mph. Low: 6

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 23:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. High: 32 Low: 14

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Colder. High: 26 Low: 9

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 24 (CHRISTMAS EVE):

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. A little breezy. High: 34 Low: 15

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. High: 30 Low: 12

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 25 (CHRISTMAS DAY):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. A little breezy. High: 36 Low: 21

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. High: 33 Low: 18

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 26 (FIRST DAY OF KWANZAA):

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with some scattered snow and rain showers around. High: 36 Low: 21

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers around. High: 32 Low: 13

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 27:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. High: 35

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. High: 30

