Twin Falls Animal Shelter reminds dog owners to get a dog license

Dog owners have until Jan. 31 to license their dogs (Source: KMVT).
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 4:54 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The city of Twin Falls is reminding people to renew their dog licenses. For people who live within city limits, a license for your dog is required.

Having your dog licensed will help with getting your dog returned to you safely if they run off, or if they are found by animal control, they will know who to return your dog to.

Dog licenses must be renewed by January 31st, 2021 and they are valid for one year.

“They are only good for one year so they are on sale now and they are good until January 2022, if you get it now, but it’s just nice to have an ID on your dog so people can help if something weird happens and they get loose,” said Debbie Blackwood with the animal shelter.

They are $10 and can be purchased at the animal shelter.

