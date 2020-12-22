Advertisement

Burger King giving some customers money to try dollar menu

Burger King has a gimmick to get customers to try their new dollar menu.
Burger King has a gimmick to get customers to try their new dollar menu.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 10:26 AM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Not only is Burger King bringing back its dollar menu, it’s giving away money to promote it.

The company is announcing the $1 Your Way menu. It includes the bacon cheeseburger, chicken junior sandwich, fries and a soft drink.

To encourage people to try it out, Burger King is depositing $1 in the Venmo accounts of select customers.

The new deal starts Dec. 28, but check your Venmo account. The burger chain has already started making deposits.

There’s no official end date for the promotion.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight people were taken to area and regional hospitals Monday morning following a head-on crash...
Eight injured in head-on crash in Twin Falls County
The crash occurred on the Salmon Dam.
Burley father, son die after truck hits ice, plunges from dam
Eight-week old Jingle is recovering from a traumatic congenital issue and bladder infection at...
Puppy found in a dumpster is looking for a forever home
Police lights
Nampa police officer stabbed, man shot dead during traffic stop
The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is now being administered to health care workers across the magic...
Cassia hospital begins administering COVID-19 vaccine to health care workers

Latest News

California Secretary of State Alex Padilla talks during a news conference Monday, Jan. 28,...
Newsom taps California election chief Padilla for US Senate
McMaster, 73, learned he had tested positive late Monday following a test “due to coming into...
South Carolina governor tests positive for the coronavirus
Ford calls it the "Safe Distance Christmas Jumper." It projects the shape of a Christmas tree...
Ford unveils 'safe distance' ugly Christmas sweater (no sound)
FILE PHOTO - A Delta flight in New York was stopped before takeoff after a man, a woman and a...
Pair of passengers exit NYC flight via slide before takeoff