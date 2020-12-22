Advertisement

Deputies free alligator wedged in Florida storm drain

Watch for those jaws
The deputies lifted a concrete slab to free the scaly reptile.
The deputies lifted a concrete slab to free the scaly reptile.(Source: Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office)
By Ed Payne
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 10:12 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VENICE, Fla. (Gray News) – “To protect and to serve”: The police motto doesn’t just apply to people in southwest Florida.

For the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, scaly critters get the same treatment.

Deputies freed an alligator that got stuck in a storm drain this week.

“Thanks to our sector 4 deputies who lifted the concrete slab to help him break free before he returned safely to the lake he typically calls ‘home,’” a post on the department’s Facebook page said.

🎈Imagine coming across this bad boy on your morning jog!! 😖 Deputies responded to south Venice this morning to help this...

Posted by Sarasota County (FL) Sheriff's Office on Monday, December 21, 2020

See you later …

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight people were taken to area and regional hospitals Monday morning following a head-on crash...
Eight injured in head-on crash in Twin Falls County
The crash occurred on the Salmon Dam.
Burley father, son die after truck hits ice, plunges from dam
Eight-week old Jingle is recovering from a traumatic congenital issue and bladder infection at...
Puppy found in a dumpster is looking for a forever home
Police lights
Nampa police officer stabbed, man shot dead during traffic stop
The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is now being administered to health care workers across the magic...
Cassia hospital begins administering COVID-19 vaccine to health care workers

Latest News

California Secretary of State Alex Padilla talks during a news conference Monday, Jan. 28,...
Newsom taps California election chief Padilla for US Senate
McMaster, 73, learned he had tested positive late Monday following a test “due to coming into...
South Carolina governor tests positive for the coronavirus
Ford calls it the "Safe Distance Christmas Jumper." It projects the shape of a Christmas tree...
Ford unveils 'safe distance' ugly Christmas sweater (no sound)
FILE PHOTO - A Delta flight in New York was stopped before takeoff after a man, a woman and a...
Pair of passengers exit NYC flight via slide before takeoff
Burger King has a gimmick to get customers to try their new dollar menu.
Burger King giving some customers money to try dollar menu