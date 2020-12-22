Advertisement

Energy Department: Idaho top choice for new test reactor

Officials say the reactor is needed to help revamp the nation's fading nuclear power industry
U.S Department of Energy
U.S Department of Energy
By KEITH RIDLER
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 12:08 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho is the top choice for the first new nuclear test reactor in the U.S. in decades.

The U.S. Department of Energy on Monday released a draft environmental impact statement saying the Idaho National Laboratory is its preferred site for the proposed Versatile Test Reactor.

Officials say the reactor is needed to help revamp the nation’s fading nuclear power industry and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by developing safer fuel and power plants.

The Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Tennessee is an alternative for the new reactor if further study finds the Idaho site doesn’t work.

