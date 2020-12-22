Advertisement

Georgia teen jailed in Cayman Islands for violating COVID-19 protocol

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 3:57 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A U.S. college student and her boyfriend are in prison in the Cayman Islands after violating COVID-19 protocols.

Skylar Mack, 18, is a pre-med major at Mercer University in Macon, Georgia.

Her grandmother says she visited the Cayman Islands last month and was supposed to isolate for two weeks.

Instead, she attended her boyfriend’s jet ski competition a few days later. Attendees reported Mack and she was arrested.

Mack initially faced community service and a fine, but according to a local newspaper, a prosecutor appealed for a stricter sentence.

She was sentenced to four months in prison, but her sentence was reduced to two months on Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight people were taken to area and regional hospitals Monday morning following a head-on crash...
Eight injured in head-on crash in Twin Falls County
The crash occurred on the Salmon Dam.
Burley father, son die after truck hits ice, plunges from dam
Eight-week old Jingle is recovering from a traumatic congenital issue and bladder infection at...
Puppy found in a dumpster is looking for a forever home
Police lights
Nampa police officer stabbed, man shot dead during traffic stop
The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is now being administered to health care workers across the magic...
Cassia hospital begins administering COVID-19 vaccine to health care workers

Latest News

President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump pardons 15, including Republican allies
Auburn University is close to hiring Boise State coach Bryan Harsin as its next head coach,...
Reports: Auburn expected to hire Boise State’s Bryan Harsin as next head coach
Java opens second location in Twin Falls during pandemic.
New coffee shop opens in Twin Falls despite pandemic concerns
The United Way of South Central Idaho works to connect companies, nonprofits and schools...
United Way of South Central Idaho connects nonprofits, schools and for-profit businesses
California Secretary of State Alex Padilla talks during a news conference Monday, Jan. 28,...
Newsom taps California election chief Padilla for Harris’ Senate seat