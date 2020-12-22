Hailey movie theater hopes for busy holiday week

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Wood River movie theater is hoping to make-up for a slow year with new releases now coming-out and a busy holiday week.

As KMVT has reported, movie theaters in Idaho are continuing to see the large-scale effects of the COIVD-19 pandemic. Big Wood 4 Cinemas of Hailey said these challenges come for two major reasons. The first one is the fear some people may have about the safety of going during these times, the other reason is due to a lack of new movies coming out.

“A lot of people come in, and they are like, ‘We did not even know that you were open,’ which a big part is as well,” said Big Wood 4 Cinema manager Kyle Gollon.

Big Wood 4 Cinemas is hoping for a busy week with one of the biggest movies this year, “Wonder Woman 1984,” being released in theaters on Christmas Day.

“I feel like with ‘Wonder Woman’ it is going to be our big one and it is going to decide if we can keep going or not,” Gollon said. “I really hope people will come out and really show their support for Wonder Woman.”

“Wonder Woman” is also going straight to streaming service HBO Max the same day as the theater release, which could affect business.

“A lot of big directors that I have been reading are a little bit upset about that fact,” Gollon said.

Big Wood 4 cinemas has implemented strict health guidelines, with limited and spaced out seating and enhanced cleaning protocols.

“We just hope that with a vaccine coming and everything that people feel more comfortable coming out,” Gollon said.

Big Wood 4 Cinemas has changed its operating hours a few times this year to adjust to the amount of people coming in. To get the most up to date hours check out its website.

