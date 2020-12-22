Advertisement

Idaho governor sees life returning to normal with vaccine

About 3,500 people have been vaccinated so far
Gov. Brad Little hopes life will go back to normal after the vaccines are administered
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 12:21 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little says life could be back to normal in about four months with coronavirus vaccinations now being administered.

The Republican governor late last week said healthcare workers and long-term care facility residents should have their vaccinations by the end of January. He says the next wave of vaccinations to essential workers such as firefighters and police could be done by June.

But Little says it will be longer than that before everyone who wants a vaccination can get one.

About 3,500 people have been vaccinated so far. State officials say that about 130,000 residents have

