Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Tuesday, December 22, 2020

It is going to be very WINDY today as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 20 and 35 mph, and gusts up to 50+ mph are going to be possible at times. It is also going to be a lot COLDER today than it was yesterday as the high temperatures today are only going to be in the 30s in most locations. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies today with some scattered snow/graupel/rain showers around, generally during the morning, and light snow accumulations are possible in locations that do see some of this snow.

Tonight is then going to have mostly clear skies with a slight chance of snow showers before midnight. The wind is also going to diminish as we go through the night tonight, but it is still going to be windy before midnight and breezy after midnight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. It is also going to be cold tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper single digits in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper teens and low 20s in the Magic Valley.

Mainly sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected tomorrow and Thursday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be cold on these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low 30s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 30s in the Magic Valley, and it is going to be a little breezy on these two days as well as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Christmas Day (Friday) is then going to have partly cloudy skies and dry conditions as a storm system begins to approach our area. There are then going to be scattered mountain snow and valley snow/rain showers around on Saturday as this storm system works its way through our area. The temperatures on these two days are also going to be near average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the low to mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 30s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be a little breezy on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph, and it is going to be breezy on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

Partly cloudy skies and dry conditions are then expected on Sunday as we are going to be in between storm systems. There are then going to be some more scattered snow showers around on Monday as another storm system passes through our area. The temperatures on these two days are also going to continue to be near average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the upper 20s and low 30s in the Wood River Valley and the mid 30s in the Magic Valley.

TODAY (TUESDAY, DECEMBER 22):

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some scattered snow/graupel/rain showers around, generally during the morning. Windy and colder. Winds: WNW 25-35 mph. High: 37

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers, generally during the morning. Windy and colder. Winds: WNW 15-30 mph. High: 31

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly clear with a slight chance of snow showers before midnight. Windy before midnight, then breezy after midnight. Winds: WNW 10-25 mph. Low: 19

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Decreasing clouds with a slight chance of snow showers before midnight. Breezy before midnight, then a little breezy after midnight. Cold. Winds: NW 5-20 mph. Low: 7

TOMORROW (WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 23):

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. A little breezy. Winds: West 5-20 mph. High: 33

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Colder. Winds: NW to SW 5-15 mph. High: 26

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly clear skies. Cold. Winds: SSE 5-15 mph. Low: 13

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly clear skies. Cold. Winds: NNE 5-10 mph. Low: 9

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 24 (CHRISTMAS EVE):

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Breezy. High: 34 Low: 14

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. High: 30 Low: 12

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 25 (CHRISTMAS DAY):

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. A little breezy. High: 37 Low: 24

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. High: 33 Low: 19

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 26 (FIRST DAY OF KWANZAA):

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered snow and rain showers around. Breezy. High: 38 Low: 23

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered snow showers around. High: 32 Low: 13

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 27:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. High: 36 Low: 22

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. High: 30 Low: 14

MONDAY, DECEMBER 28:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with some scattered snow showers around. High: 34

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Cloudy with some scattered snow showers around. High: 31

