United Way of South Central Idaho connects nonprofits, schools and for-profit businesses

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 4:57 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — United Way of South Central Idaho works to help all 11 southern Idaho counties as well as Jackpot, Nevada.

The area includes 47 schools and more than 200 nonprofits.

What the United Way does is they partner up with different organizations and businesses throughout the area and help connect them with the right organization to help out.

Some companies want to donate part of their pay check, and some companies want to donate an item or service.

The end goal for everyone is the help people in the community they live in.

Instead of working separately, the United Way helps people and companies come together for the greater good.

Shawnee Kyle, the owner of Float Magic, shares why her business partners with the United Way.

“I’ve been working personally with the United Way for years in different roles, and what I have found so beneficial is the United Way provides an avenue for us to really have a great impact, that collective impact makes my efforts go further,” Kyle said. “When we join together and not work in silos, and have the opportunity to really collect all of our strengths, and put it toward the good of our community, more can happen and a bigger impact can take place.”

Currently, the United Way has a few different fundraisers going on.

For information on how to donate, visit its website.

