Advertisement

Avalanche conditions fluctuate with changing weather

The center reminds everyone that even though the hazards are decreasing they still very much exist
Due to increased temperatures and a weak snow pack, the risk of avalanches has fluctuated lately.
Due to increased temperatures and a weak snow pack, the risk of avalanches has fluctuated lately.(KMVT)
By Jake Brasil
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 10:08 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Due to increased temperatures and a weak snow pack, the risk of avalanches has fluctuated lately.

The Sawtooth Avalanche Center issued an avalanche warning on Monday, which has now expired. Although the danger of avalanches happening on Tuesday is still at a considerable level.

Temperatures have decreased Monday, but the avalanche center told KMVT human triggered avalanches are still likely. The center reminds everyone that even though the hazards are decreasing they still very much exist.

“Even though the danger is lower because we are not seeing as much active precipitation, it is still elevated and definitely hazardous conditions out there on the mountains,” said Avalanche forecaster Ben Vandenbos.

More than anything the center stresses to everyone to read its avalanche forecasts if people choose to go out and enjoy the outdoors.

The avalanche danger is CONSIDERABLE in the northern and western mountains and MODERATE elsewhere. You're most likely to...

Posted by U.S. Forest Service-Sawtooth National Forest on Wednesday, December 23, 2020

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight people were taken to area and regional hospitals Monday morning following a head-on crash...
UPDATED: Eight injured in head-on crash in Twin Falls County
Eight-week old Jingle is recovering from a traumatic congenital issue and bladder infection at...
Puppy found in a dumpster is looking for a forever home
The crash occurred on the Salmon Dam.
Burley father, son die after truck hits ice, plunges from dam
Auburn University is close to hiring Boise State coach Bryan Harsin as its next head coach,...
Auburn hires Boise State’s Bryan Harsin as next head coach
Java opens second location in Twin Falls during pandemic.
New coffee shop opens in Twin Falls despite pandemic concerns

Latest News

If you are finishing up your Christmas shopping this week, and still waiting on items to be...
BBB: Be smart when looking to buy ‘out-of-stock’ items
U.S. District Court Judge B. Lynn Winmill sentenced Nathanael Michael West, 23, of Kimberly, to...
Kimberly man sentenced to 3 years in prison for mailing threatening letter
According to AAA there will be an estimated 34 million fewer holiday travelers this year...
Magic Valley sees fewer holiday travelers this year
KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: State reports 1,717 confirmed, probable cases, 13 new deaths