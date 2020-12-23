Avalanche conditions fluctuate with changing weather

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Due to increased temperatures and a weak snow pack, the risk of avalanches has fluctuated lately.

The Sawtooth Avalanche Center issued an avalanche warning on Monday, which has now expired. Although the danger of avalanches happening on Tuesday is still at a considerable level.

Temperatures have decreased Monday, but the avalanche center told KMVT human triggered avalanches are still likely. The center reminds everyone that even though the hazards are decreasing they still very much exist.

“Even though the danger is lower because we are not seeing as much active precipitation, it is still elevated and definitely hazardous conditions out there on the mountains,” said Avalanche forecaster Ben Vandenbos.

More than anything the center stresses to everyone to read its avalanche forecasts if people choose to go out and enjoy the outdoors.

The avalanche danger is CONSIDERABLE in the northern and western mountains and MODERATE elsewhere. You're most likely to... Posted by U.S. Forest Service-Sawtooth National Forest on Wednesday, December 23, 2020

