Advertisement

Baltimore building explosion injures 10, traps workers

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 9:29 AM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (AP) — An explosion in a high-rise building in Baltimore injured at least 10 people and temporarily trapped two workers on dangling scaffolding.

The city’s fire department tweeted that nine of the victims were in critical condition, while another was in serious condition. They were brought to area hospitals following the explosion with a partial roof collapse.

The trapped workers were rescued through a window.

Workers had to be rescued from a building after an explosion in Baltimore.
Workers had to be rescued from a building after an explosion in Baltimore.(Source: WJZ/CNN)

The firefighters’ union tweeted that evidence points to an explosion on the 16th floor of the downtown building, where the offices of Baltimore Gas and Electric Company are located.

Utility spokeswoman Stephanie Anne Weaver said work on the building’s “air handling and boiler system” likely caused the accident.

“Window washing scaffolding was comprised because of the incident and a window washing crew was pulled to safety by the fire department,” Weaver said in a statement. The building was practically empty because of the holidays and the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight people were taken to area and regional hospitals Monday morning following a head-on crash...
UPDATED: Eight injured in head-on crash in Twin Falls County
Eight-week old Jingle is recovering from a traumatic congenital issue and bladder infection at...
Puppy found in a dumpster is looking for a forever home
The crash occurred on the Salmon Dam.
Burley father, son die after truck hits ice, plunges from dam
Auburn University is close to hiring Boise State coach Bryan Harsin as its next head coach,...
Auburn hires Boise State’s Bryan Harsin as next head coach
Java opens second location in Twin Falls during pandemic.
New coffee shop opens in Twin Falls despite pandemic concerns

Latest News

In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White...
Trump threatens COVID relief, stimulus checks; Pelosi urges ‘sign the bill’
Due to increased temperatures and a weak snow pack, the risk of avalanches has fluctuated lately.
Avalanche conditions fluctuate with changing weather
U.S. District Court Judge B. Lynn Winmill sentenced Nathanael Michael West, 23, of Kimberly, to...
Kimberly man sentenced to 3 years in prison for mailing threatening letter
Roger Lewis said the blast rattled windows in Baltimore on Wednesday morning.
Witness describes Baltimore building explosion
According to AAA there will be an estimated 34 million fewer holiday travelers this year...
Magic Valley sees fewer holiday travelers this year