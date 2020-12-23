BBB: Be smart when looking to buy ‘out-of-stock’ items

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —If you are finishing up your Christmas shopping this week, and still waiting on items to be re-stocked, you may not be alone.

The Better Business Bureau said there has been many challenges with supply chains this year, which have resulted in shortages of certain items.

With just a few days left until the holiday, some may become desperate and consider buying items either from a private seller or an unreliable website. Regardless of a person’s need for an item, the BBB reminds everyone to be smart shoppers and to always do their research.

“You may or may not get it in time for the holidays,” said Roseann Freitas with the Better Business Bureau. “Don’t just buy because you really want that item and you are not sure of who you are buying with, because that is how you get caught by a scam. So you really want to make sure you are patient and do your homework with any company you use.”

This year, online purchasing scams have gone up tremendously. The BBB encourages people when shopping online to always use a credit card instead of a debit card, as it is easier to dispute fraudulent transactions and have money returned.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.