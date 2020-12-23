Advertisement

BBB: Be smart when looking to buy ‘out-of-stock’ items

Some may become desperate and consider buying items either from a private seller or an unreliable website
If you are finishing up your Christmas shopping this week, and still waiting on items to be...
If you are finishing up your Christmas shopping this week, and still waiting on items to be re-stocked, you may not be alone.
By Jake Brasil
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 10:17 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —If you are finishing up your Christmas shopping this week, and still waiting on items to be re-stocked, you may not be alone.

The Better Business Bureau said there has been many challenges with supply chains this year, which have resulted in shortages of certain items.

With just a few days left until the holiday, some may become desperate and consider buying items either from a private seller or an unreliable website. Regardless of a person’s need for an item, the BBB reminds everyone to be smart shoppers and to always do their research.

“You may or may not get it in time for the holidays,” said Roseann Freitas with the Better Business Bureau. “Don’t just buy because you really want that item and you are not sure of who you are buying with, because that is how you get caught by a scam. So you really want to make sure you are patient and do your homework with any company you use.”

This year, online purchasing scams have gone up tremendously. The BBB encourages people when shopping online to always use a credit card instead of a debit card, as it is easier to dispute fraudulent transactions and have money returned.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight people were taken to area and regional hospitals Monday morning following a head-on crash...
UPDATED: Eight injured in head-on crash in Twin Falls County
Eight-week old Jingle is recovering from a traumatic congenital issue and bladder infection at...
Puppy found in a dumpster is looking for a forever home
The crash occurred on the Salmon Dam.
Burley father, son die after truck hits ice, plunges from dam
Auburn University is close to hiring Boise State coach Bryan Harsin as its next head coach,...
Auburn hires Boise State’s Bryan Harsin as next head coach
Java opens second location in Twin Falls during pandemic.
New coffee shop opens in Twin Falls despite pandemic concerns

Latest News

Due to increased temperatures and a weak snow pack, the risk of avalanches has fluctuated lately.
Avalanche conditions fluctuate with changing weather
U.S. District Court Judge B. Lynn Winmill sentenced Nathanael Michael West, 23, of Kimberly, to...
Kimberly man sentenced to 3 years in prison for mailing threatening letter
According to AAA there will be an estimated 34 million fewer holiday travelers this year...
Magic Valley sees fewer holiday travelers this year
KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: State reports 1,717 confirmed, probable cases, 13 new deaths