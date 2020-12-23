Dobbins, John Andrew

BURLEY—John Andrew Dobbins, 76, of Burley, passed away of natural causes at his home on Sunday, December 19, 2020.

John (Johnny) was born June 12, 1944, in Twin Falls, Idaho, to Bernard Weiser Dobbins and Mary Elizabeth (Adams) Dobbins. He lost his mother from Lukemia when he was only eight years old. He and his sister were fostered by several cousins and aunts, and then by Idaho Youth Ranch until he was of age to be out on his own.

He married Vera Swazee and they had a son, Robbie. They later divorced. He then joined the U.S. Army in 1967, and served his country in the Vietnam War, for which service he received the distinguished Purple Heart award for wounds received in action. He was honorably discharged in 1969.

He met and married Virgie Mason Youngblood on November 1, 1968. Virgie had a daughter, Michelle, who John raised as his own, and together Virgie and John had two children, Travis and Lorie.

In his younger years he owned and operated a hog farm and then began working for Max Herboldt in the potato industry. He then joined Jim Koepnick Construction and learned to work with concrete as a cement finisher.

After moving to Burley, John worked as a palletizer for Ore-Ida for many years until he injured his back. In 1990, he had a stroke and because of resulting health issues they sold their family home and bought a motor home which they used travel for awhile. In time, they bought a mobile home for their home base and they spent summers in the motor home in Sublett.

John loved to hunt until his health wouldn’t allow him to go any more, but he always still managed to find time for fishing. Dad met many friends up camping and enjoyed sitting around the campfire with all.

Surviving John are his children, Robbie (Kelle) Hardy of Jerome, Michelle (Wayne) Rasmussen of Rupert, Travis (Leigh) Dobbins of Thermopolis, Wyoming, and Lorie (James) Casey of Rupert; ten grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren with one more due in February; his sister, Glenna Hansen of Heyburn; stepbrother, Lloyd Bowers of Alabama; and stepsisters, Vernice Fletcher and Barbara Gallegos, both of Rupert.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years; and his parents.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 2, 2021, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Military honors will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group.

With the ongoing effects of COVID-19, the wearing of face masks will be required at the funeral home and social distancing will be practiced.

For those unable to attend the funeral service in person, a live webcast of the service will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.