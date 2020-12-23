Advertisement

Hanson man sets new state record for largest common carp caught

Alex Veenstra landed the 30-pound, 4-ounces and 36-inch long mirror carp on Sunday while fishing along the Snake River above Upper Salmon Dam.(Alex Veenstra)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 3:23 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Hanson man now holds the state record for a catching a large freshwater fish with a hook and line.

Alex Veenstra landed the 30-pound, 4-ounces and 36-inch long mirror carp on Sunday while fishing along the Snake River above Upper Salmon Dam.

A statement from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game on Wednesday said Veenstra used crank bait to catch the fish. The carp he caught beat the previous state record by 10 pounds. That fish was caught in September in Swan Falls Reservoir.

Idaho Fish and Game said mirror carp are typically a rare variant of common carp, but have been found in greater number above Shoshone Falls. The carp derives its name from large, mirror-like scales on the fish. This type of carp is native to Europe and have been known to grow in excess of 60 pounds. Carp are not native to Idaho.

