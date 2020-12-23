Johnson, Tyrell Robert

TWIN FALLS—ONCE UPON A TIME, Tyrell Robert Johnson, was born to Kallie and Adam Johnson on November 29, 2013 in Twin Falls, Idaho!

He had two sisters, Lyla Lea and Kassadee Kay. At 18 months he was diagnosed with SMA – Spinal Muscular Atrophy. At that time, the doctors stated most children with this diagnosis do not live past 2 years old…. the family gathered, fasted and prayed. Within months, Tyrell was included in a study for a new drug to help stop the atrophy by Primary Children’s Medical Center. He spent the next 5 years traveling to Salt Lake City for treatments.

Tyrell was a pro at video games and was particularly fluent with The Switch. He loved spending time with his family camping, boating and following his sisters to ballgames. His attitude toward life was incredibly positive and he never gave up. He played with the kids in his wheelchair and depended on his family for every need and they all were honored to assist.

Ty was homeschooled in the process of learning to read. His passion was for Power Rangers, especially the Red Power Ranger. His goal when he grew up was to be a chef and a YouTuber. He was always making potions and he was in the process of making videos on his treasured Kindle.

In March 2020, his family purchased a home in Jerome. He was excited to have a new home and spent time designing his comfy place. Ty suddenly left us there on Dec. 12,2020. He is now running and jumping in Heaven.

He is survived by his parents, 2 sisters, Grandparents Robert and Stephanie Johnson, Roby and Ginger Hanchey, Uncles and Aunts, Kolayna Wolters, Travis Hanchey, Brent Hanchey, Robbie and LaToya Hanchey, Ben and Leslie Hanchey. Cousins Zander, Paityn, Keighan, Rhapsody and Ezekiel. Great Grand Parents Ron and Elaine Foukal, Sharon Thorpe, Johnny and Twila Hanchey. As well as multitude of Great Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.

Viewing will be held on Monday Dec. 28, 2020, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM, at Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday Dec. 29, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Believer’s Church in Jerome. Burial will follow at the Twin Falls Cemetery.

The family is forever thankful for the many caregivers that shared in Ty’s life: Primary Therapy, Shriner’s and Primary Children’s Hospitals. Ty is now leaving much needed information to help other children in the future. We will all live HAPPILY EVER AFTER.