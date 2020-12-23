Johnston, Kandis Lee

WENDELL—Kandis Lee Johnston, 72, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at her home.

Kandis Lee Johnson was born on May 8, 1948 in Nyssa, Oregon, the daughter of James Talmage and Ova Wyline Johnson. She was raised and educated in North Salt Lake and graduated from Wendell High School.

She married Eldon Kenneth Johnston on August 23, 1966 in the Salt Lake City Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was a devoted primary teacher, wife, mother and friend, as well as grandmother. Her family will miss her deeply, as well as her cats and chickens.

Kandis is survived by: her husband – Eldon Kenneth Johnston; her son - Kenneth Blaine Johnston of Meridian, Idaho; her daughter – Kimberly Ann Eubank of Lander, Wyoming; four grandchildren – Ashley Brook Johnston, Devin Blaine Johnston, Kace Daniel Eubank and Keanu Eubank; her great grandchildren – Josiah Woodward, Mikayla Wood Ward, Athena Mae Cliff and Kael Frederick and Cache Gibson.

She was preceded in death by: her father – James Talmage Johnson; her mother – Ova Wyline Johnson; and her daughter – Kelly Rae Johnston; and her sisters – Gweneth Rae Johnson, Laveta Wyline Smith and Marylynn Howard.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, December 21, 2020 at 2:00 pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Wendell. Burial will follow at the Wendell Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Wendell Chapel.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.