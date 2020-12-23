Kelley, Carrie Ellen

BURLEY—Carrie Ellen Kelley, a 97-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at her daughter’s home in Burley.

Ellen was born April 22, 1923, in Springdale, Idaho, the daughter of John George and Leona Sophia Fries Bortz. She married Earl Ray Kelley on March 18, 1941 in Declo. Ellen was a longtime, faithful Christian and a cherished member of Albion Pentecostal Church/Assembly of God, where she served as the secretary/treasurer for more than 40 years and was a faithful Sunday school teacher.

She worked in food service for Cassia County Joint School District #151 at Dworshak and Miller elementary schools and retired as head cook at Southwest Elementary. Following retirement, she continued cooking at the Burley Senior Citizens Center for several years. In addition to her love of cooking, she enjoyed crocheting.

Ellen is survived by her children, LaRae Tolman of Burley, Richard (Stephanie) Kelley of Heyburn, and Jenny (Lewis) Young of Lenore; eight grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; 15 great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Shirley Neiwert of Rupert, and Darlene Richardson of Ogden, Utah; two brothers, Gale Bortz and Gene (Karen) Bortz both of Declo; and a sister-in-law, Ellen Bortz of Klamath Falls, Ore.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son-in-law, Royce Tolman; a daughter-in-law, Patricia Kelley; two grandsons, Andy Young and Preston Young; and a brother, Elmer Bortz.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where a visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27, and one hour prior to the service on Monday. Burial will follow at Albion City Cemetery.

For those unable to attend the funeral in person, a webcast will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

To help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, face masks will be required for those in attendance at the viewing and funeral service.