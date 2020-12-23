Kimberly man sentenced to 3 years in prison for mailing threatening letter

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Kimberly man was sentenced to three years in prison for threatening to kill a prosecutor.

U.S. District Court Judge B. Lynn Winmill sentenced Nathanael Michael West, 23, of Kimberly, to 36 months in federal prison for mailing a threatening letter to a Twin Falls County deputy prosecutor in August 2019.

West pleaded guilty in July to knowingly sending the letter through the United States Postal Service, according to a statement from U.S. Attorney Bart Davis.

West reportedly mailed the letter from an Idaho Department of Corrections facility where he is currently serving time for other crimes.

“This prosecutor had successfully prosecuted West for crimes he previously committed,” the statement said. “In profane and graphic terms, West wrote that he was going to get out of prison and the kill the prosecutor and her family. West also threatened to kill a witness from a prior prosecution.”

At the sentencing, West was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release once his prison sentence concludes.

Ada County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

According to court records, after the prosecutor received the letter, law enforcement officers interviewed West. During the interview, West admitted to sending the letter.

