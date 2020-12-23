Magic Valley Fish and Game take veterans on guided duck hunt

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Fish and Game teamed up with Veteran Services to bring disabled veterans on a mentored duck hunt.

This is the second year that Magic Valley Fish and Game has led a mentored hunt for disabled military veterans.

Each veteran was paired up with a volunteer mentor for the hunt, which took place near the end of November in Hagerman.

Many of the veterans had not hunted before, and the mentors were excited to guide them through the day.

“These disabled veterans have stories to tell, you know,” said regional habitat biologist Skylar Farnsworth. “They’ve experienced a lot things and we spent time swapping stories, and telling hunting stories or stories of their struggles with PTSD, post war or really anything.”

There is already plenty of interest in next year’s hunt, and anyone who may be interested in attending next year can contact the Idaho Division of Veteran Services.

