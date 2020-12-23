Advertisement

Magic Valley sees fewer holiday travelers this year

According to AAA there will be an estimated 34 million less holiday travelers this year...
According to AAA there will be an estimated 34 million fewer holiday travelers this year compared to last year’s holiday season. Putting you first KMVT has insight on what travel looks like for those in the Magic Valley.(KMVT/KSVT)
By Jake Brasil
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 9:35 AM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —According to AAA, there will be an estimated 34 million fewer holiday travelers this year compared to last year’s holiday season. Putting you first KMVT has insight on what travel looks like for those in the Magic Valley.

A decrease in the amount of holiday travelers this year rings true in the Magic Valley. The Magic Valley Regional Airport told KMVT there has been a small increase in people traveling during the holiday months, but nowhere near last year’s levels.

“I think a lot of folks are reconsidering traveling keeping things closer to home,” said Magic Valley Regional Airport manager Bill Carberry.

In comparison, Desert Sun Travel in Twin Falls said this is typically one their busiest times of the year, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, borders are closed in many places making it difficult for people looking for a holiday getaway.

“We have so many clients that want to go someplace but yet are restricted to still to not being comfortable traveling yet with COVID,” said Desert Sun Travel owner Ellen Drown.

The people who are doing out of country traveling are going mostly to Mexico because it has the least amount of restrictions in place.

“Well hopefully within the next couple of months we will see some opening of the borders and start broadening out to those areas again,” Drown said.

Both the airport and Desert Sun say they are hoping for a good 2021 and travelers seem to start to make plans for the summer.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight people were taken to area and regional hospitals Monday morning following a head-on crash...
UPDATED: Eight injured in head-on crash in Twin Falls County
Eight-week old Jingle is recovering from a traumatic congenital issue and bladder infection at...
Puppy found in a dumpster is looking for a forever home
The crash occurred on the Salmon Dam.
Burley father, son die after truck hits ice, plunges from dam
Auburn University is close to hiring Boise State coach Bryan Harsin as its next head coach,...
Auburn hires Boise State’s Bryan Harsin as next head coach
Java opens second location in Twin Falls during pandemic.
New coffee shop opens in Twin Falls despite pandemic concerns

Latest News

Due to increased temperatures and a weak snow pack, the risk of avalanches has fluctuated lately.
Avalanche conditions fluctuate with changing weather
U.S. District Court Judge B. Lynn Winmill sentenced Nathanael Michael West, 23, of Kimberly, to...
Kimberly man sentenced to 3 years in prison for mailing threatening letter
KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: State reports 1,717 confirmed, probable cases, 13 new deaths
Construction on Second South has been going on for almost a year.
Twin Falls’ first ‘food hall’ nears completion