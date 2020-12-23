Magic Valley sees fewer holiday travelers this year

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —According to AAA, there will be an estimated 34 million fewer holiday travelers this year compared to last year’s holiday season. Putting you first KMVT has insight on what travel looks like for those in the Magic Valley.

A decrease in the amount of holiday travelers this year rings true in the Magic Valley. The Magic Valley Regional Airport told KMVT there has been a small increase in people traveling during the holiday months, but nowhere near last year’s levels.

“I think a lot of folks are reconsidering traveling keeping things closer to home,” said Magic Valley Regional Airport manager Bill Carberry.

In comparison, Desert Sun Travel in Twin Falls said this is typically one their busiest times of the year, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, borders are closed in many places making it difficult for people looking for a holiday getaway.

“We have so many clients that want to go someplace but yet are restricted to still to not being comfortable traveling yet with COVID,” said Desert Sun Travel owner Ellen Drown.

The people who are doing out of country traveling are going mostly to Mexico because it has the least amount of restrictions in place.

“Well hopefully within the next couple of months we will see some opening of the borders and start broadening out to those areas again,” Drown said.

Both the airport and Desert Sun say they are hoping for a good 2021 and travelers seem to start to make plans for the summer.

